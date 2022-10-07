    Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment List Releases at knruhs.telangana.gov.in

    The Telangana NEET PG counselling round 1 seat allotment result 2022 has been released in online mode in the form of PDF. Candidates can download the Telangana NEET PG counselling 2022 allotment list in online mode at the official website - knruhs.telangana.gov.in. Know details here

    Updated: Oct 7, 2022 16:36 IST
    Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment List
    Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNURHS) Warangal has released the seat allotment result of Telangana NEET PG counselling 2022 for round 1. Candidates will be able to download the Telangana NEET PG allotment list (non-service) 2022 at knruhs.telangana.gov.in. The authorities has released the Telangana NEET PG counselling allotment round 1 result 2022 based on the choices filled by the candidates. 
     
    Telangana NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Allotment List - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    How To Download Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment List? 

    The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNURHS) has released the college-wise Telangana NEET PG allotment list for the candidates. They can download the same by visiting the official website - knruhs.telangana.gov.in. On the homepage, they need to click on Telangana NEET PG Round 1 Allotment List. The pdf will appear on the new page. Now, check and download the same. Also, the Telangana NEET PG allotment list for round 1 will include details like - rank, roll number, score, student's name, location, category, college name etc. 

    What If a candidate fails to report the college allotted during Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022? 

    In that case, they will not be eligible to avail the web-options facility for subsequent rounds of counselling. The final verification of the original certificates will be done at the allotted college. If any discrepancy is found in the documents provided by the candidate, then the provisional allotment will be cancelled. Further, some action may be initiated as per University's rule and guidelines.

    What are the Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022 documents required for Verification?

    The list of documents that the candidate must carry while reporting at the allotted centre are - NEET PG scorecard, NEET PG admit card, Telangana NEET PG allotment letter, class 10th, 12th marksheet and certificates, passport size photograph, category certificate (if applicable), identity proof and fee receipts. Candidates must carry the original as well as photocopy of these documents. 
     

