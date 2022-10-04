Telangana NEET PG 2022 Counselling Commence, Apply at tspgmed.tsche.in

Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences has commenced the Telangana NEET PG 2022 Choice Filling Procedure for the students who are eligible for the state counselling process. Candidates interested in the counselling process can visit the official website and complete the registration and choice-filling procedure.

The last date for students to complete the Telangana NEET PG 2022 Counselling process is October 6, 2022. Students interested in the counselling procedure are required to visit the official website and complete the registration and choice filling process through the link available. The Allotment of PG Seats will be conducted based on the choices entered by students in the choice filling process.

Candidates can visit the official website - tspgmed.tsche.in or click on the direct link given below to register and complete the Telangana NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registrations.

Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registrations - Direct Link

Telangana NEET PG 2022: How to apply for counselling procedure?

To register for the Telangana NEET PG 2022 Counselling procedure candidates are required to first visit the official website and enter the required details in the registration link available on the homepage.

After completing the registrations for the postgraduate counselling, students can complete the choice filling process. When entering the choices students must make sure that they enter the choice of course and college based on their order of preference as it will be considered for the allotment process.

Telangana NEET 2022 Seat Allotment process

The seat allotment list of Telangana NEET PG 2022 Counselling will be conducted based on the choices entered by the students during the choice-filling process. Those who have been allotted seats in the counselling process can complete the reporting process at the respective colleges.

Steps to fill the Telangana NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registrations

The Telangana NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registration link is available on the official website. To register for the counselling procedure students need to visit the official website and first read through the details provided. Candidates can check through the steps given here to register for the Telangana NEET PG 2022 Counselling process.

Step 1: Visit the Telangana NEET PG Counselling website or click on the website link given here

Step 2: Click on the Phase 1 counselling link

Step 3: Read through the details given and click on the link provided

Step 4: Enter the details in the registration form

Step 5: Complete the NEET PG 2022 Counselling application form

Step 6: Complete the choice filling procedure and submit the application fee

Step 7: Download the filled application and submit

