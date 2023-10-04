Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop-Up Round Choice Filling Commence, Get Direct Link Here

Telangana NEET PG Counselling: Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences has started the Telangana NEET PG counselling option entry process for the mop-up round. As per the official notification released all eligible candidates whose names are displayed in the provisional final merit list can enter the choices until October 5, 2023.

As per the official notification released, candidates admitted through the mop-up round will not be permitted to withdraw from the course. When entering the web options candidates must make sure that the choices are entered as per their order of preference for allotment.

The Telangana NEET PG counselling mop-up round web options entry window is available on the official counselling website - knruhs.telangana.gov.in. Eligible candidates participating in the mop-up counselling round can also apply for the allotment round through the direct link given below.

Telangana NEET PG Counselling Web Option Entry - Click Here

Steps Complete Telangana NEET PG Mop-Up Round Web Option Entry

Candidates eligible to apply for the mop-up round counselling process can follow the steps given below to enter the choices for allotment

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on the PG counselling link

Step 3: Click on the web options entry window and read through the instructions carefully

Step 4: Enter the roll number, rank, mobile number, and registration number

Step 5: The window for candidates to enter the choices will be displayed

Step 6: Save the choices and click on submit

