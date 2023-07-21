Telangana Rains: Osmania University Postpones Exams, Revised Schedule To Be Released Soon

Osmania University Exams Postponed: Osmania University has postponed exams due to the continuous rainfall received in the state. The university on Thursday announced the schedule for the cancelled exams. Based on the order issued by the state government, Osmania University has cancelled the exams scheduled for July 20 and 21, 2023.

A holiday has been declared for two days on July 20 and 21 for the schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in the state. The order was issued by education minister Sabith Reddy via Twitter. Based on this order, Osmania University declared a holiday for the students along with postponing the exams. The revised schedule for the cancelled exams will be announced soon on the official website.

Osmania University Declared Holiday

Osmania University has released an official notification regarding the postponement of the exams and the two-day holiday for candidates. The official notification states that as per the instructions given by the government of Telangana, all exams scheduled for July 20 and 21, 2023 under the jurisdiction of Osmania University have been postponed due to incessant rains.

The notification further reads that the rescheduled timetable for the postponed exams will be available on the official website of Osmania University.

Schools Closed in Telangana

Education Minister Sabith Reddy in a Twitter post announced a holiday for schools until July 22, 2023. The holiday has been announced due to the con tenuous heavy rainfall received in the state. According to the Telangana Development Planning Commission, the Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Rajanna Sirisilla, Jagityala, Pedapalli, Manchiryala, Adilabad, Jayashankar, Bhupalapalli, Hanumakonda, Warangal and Mulugu districts are expected to experience heavy rainfall in the coming days.

