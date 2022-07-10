Telangana Schools, Colleges Closed for 3 Days due to Heavy Rain Alert, Get Complete Details Here

Telangana Schools, Colleges Closed due to Rain: Following an alert being issued by IMD for heavy rain across the state in the coming days, the Telangana State Government has ordered several precautionary measures to safeguard its citizens. The latest update shared by the State Administration has confirmed that all educational institutions across the state will remain closed of the next three days due to the warning of Heavy Rain issued by the Meteorological Department. Following the alert, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao formally announced the decision to close down Telangana Schools and Colleges for the next three days.

ముందస్తు చర్యల్లో భాగంగా సోమ, మంగళ, బుధ వారాలు మూడు రోజులపాటు అన్ని విద్యా సంస్థలకు సెలవులు ప్రకటిస్తున్నట్లు సీఎం తెలిపారు. ఈ రోజు సీఎం శ్రీ కేసీఆర్ అధ్యక్షతన ప్రగతి భవన్ లో ఉన్నతాధికారులతో సమీక్షా సమావేశం జరిగింది. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) July 10, 2022

Schools, Colleges Closed for 11th, 12th, 13th July

As per the formal announcement made by the Telangana State Chief Minister, all schools and colleges in the state will remain closed for next three days due to the IMD’s Heavy Rain Alert. The decision to close down educational institutions in the state was taken by the state government at a review meeting chaired by CM KC Rao. Following the review meeting, Telangana CM took to twitter to officially announce the decision. In a tweet sent out from CMO’s Official Twitter Account, CM noted that “As part of the preliminary measures, the CM said that Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be holidays for three days for all the educational institutions. Today, a review meeting was held with high officials at Pragathi Bhavan under the chairmanship of CM Shri KCR.”

IMD issues Flash Flood Warning for Monday

The decision to close down educational institutions in Telangana comes following IMD’s warning of heavy to very heavy rain lashing the state. In fact, the weather department and IMD have predicted a flash flood warning till Monday morning for North Telangana with moderate to high risk in the districts such as Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu. Keeping in mind the serious warning issued by the IMD, Chief Minister also directed the officials to take necessary precautionary steps to minimize the loss of life and property during the heavy rain period.

