Telangana TS PGECET 2023 Registration Starts, Check List of Documents Required

Telangana TS PGECET 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU), Hyderabad has started the registration for TS PGECET today on - March 3, 2023. Candidates can apply for Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) in online mode at pgecet.tsche.ac.in. The last date to fill out the application form for TS PGECET without any late fee is April 30, 2023.

Telangana TS PGECET 2023 application process includes steps such as payment of the TS PGECET application fee, filling the details, uploading documents, and submission. As per the schedule, the Telangana TS PGECET exam will be conducted from May 29 to June 1, 2023 (Monday to Thursday).

Telangana TS PGECET 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

Telangana TS PGECET 2023 Application Dates

Events Dates TS PGECET application form March 3, 2023 Last date to apply for Telangana PGECET without late fee April 30, 2023 Last date to submit TS PGECET form with late fee of Rs.250 May 5, 2023 Last date to submit form with late fee of Rs.1000 May 10, 2023 Last date to submit form with late fee of Rs.2500 May 15, 2023 Last date to submit form with late fee of Rs.5000 May 24, 2023 TS PGECET Application form correction facility May 2 to 4, 2023

List of Documents Required To Apply For Telangana TS PGECET 2023

While filling up the application form for Telangana TS PGECET, candidates must have the following documents to upload. Check the list below -

Scanned image of photograph

Scanned image of signature

Class 10th/SSC hall ticket number

Class 10th/SSC certificate

Income certificate of parents (if applicable)

Special category certificate for candidates applying under NCC, PH, Sports, CTC and more

Caste certificate issued by a competent authority (if applicable)

Local status (OU/AU/SVU/Non-Local)

Transaction ID in case of payment at TS Online Kendras or Debit/Credit card details

How To Apply For Telangana TS PGECET 2023?

The TS PGECET application form will be accepted only through online mode. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to apply for Telangana TS PGECET -

1st Step - Go to the official website of TS PGECET - pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the application link.

3rd Step - Now, pay the TS PGECET application fee.

4th Step - Fill out the application form and upload the specified documents.

5th Step - Check the payment status.

6th Step - Download and take the print for future reference.

