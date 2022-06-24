TN 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2022: Application Process to begin on 27th June, Get Details Here

TN 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2022: Post declaration of Tamil Nadu SSLC and Plus Two Exam Results, the TNDGE has shared the details of TN Supplementary Examinations. Sharing an important update, the Directorate of Govt Examinations, Tamil Nadu has said that the application process for TN 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2022 will begin from 27th June 2022. As per the update, Tamil Nadu SSLC and HSC supplementary exam forms will be made available to the eligible candidates from next Monday onwards. Candidates who have failed in two or less subjects in the TN SSLC Result 2022 or Tamil Nadu Plus Two Results 2022 announced recently, will have time to register for the Supplementary Examination until 4th July 2022.

How to apply for TN 10th, 12th Supply Exam 2022?

Candidates or students who want to apply for TN 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2022 should note that the application process will be available in offline mode only. Regular candidates who had appeared for the April Exams through their respective schools will be required to apply for the same through their respective exam centres. On the other hand, private candidates will be required to apply for TN SSLC, Plus Two Supplementary Exams through the government examination center in their respective area. In order to complete the TN Board Supplementary Exam 2022, students will be required to provide their Class 10 /Class 12 Hall Ticket and an attested provisional statement or marks or certificates to the school/exam centre.

TN Board Supplementary Exam 2022 Application Fee

Along with notifying the dates and other details for TN SSLC and Plus Two Supplementary Exam 2022 Dates, TNDGE has also notified the application fee that is to be paid as part of the application process. TN HSC 12th supplementary exam 2022, candidates will be required to pay an examination fee of Rs 235/- while for TN SSLC Supplementary Exam 2022, candidates will be required to pay Rs 175/- as application fee. In case students are unable to apply for TN Supplementary Exams during the regular period of 27th June to 4th July 2022, they will also have the Tatkal option from 5th to 7th July 2022. Under this option, candidates will have to Rs 1,000 for Class 12 Supply Exam, and Rs 500 for Class 10 Supply Exam as the application fee.

