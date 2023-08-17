  1. Home
TN SSLC Supplementary Retotal Result 2023 releasing tomorrow, get class 10th marksheet at dge.tn.gov.in

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: DGE, Tamil Nadu will declare Tamil Nadu 10th supplementary retotal results tomorrow on August 18, 2023. Those who have applied for re-selection of the June-July exam can check the TN SSLC result online at dge.tn.gov.in. Check notice pdf here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 17, 2023 09:07 IST
TN SSLC Supplementary Retotal Result 2023: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will release SSLC retotal result for supplementary examination on August 18, 2023. Students who have applied for re-selection of the June-July examination can check the TN SSLC supplementary retotal result 2023 online at dge.tn.gov.in.

As per the official notice released, the list of students whose marks have been changed among those who have applied for re-selection of the June-July 2023 class 10th supplementary exam results will be released on August 18 in the afternoon.

TN SSLC Supplementary Retotal Result 2023 Date and Time 

The date for Tamil Nadu 10th supplementary retotal result has been announced. Directorate of Government Examinations will declare the TN SSLC result tomorrow for retotal exam. Those who appeared for the re-selection of the supplementary exams can check and download their updated marksheet online at the official website. To check it, students have to use their exam number and date of birth to download it. 

Tamil Nadu 10th Supplementary Retotal Result 2023 Notice PDF

How to check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 for re-selection of the June-July exam? 

Students can refer to the below-mentioned steps to download their TN 10th supplementary retotal result online: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on SSLC June/July 2023 Retotal Results link available

Step 3: A new window will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter exam number and date of birth

Step 5: The provisional mark certificates will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check the revised marks and download it

Step 7: Download and save it future references 

Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Highlights

Students can check the table to know the overview of TN class 10th results: 

Overview 

Specifications 

Exam Name

TN SSLC Exams

Exam Conducting Authority

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu

Official Website

tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

Supplementary Retotal Result Date

August 18, 2023

