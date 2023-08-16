Maharashtra FYJC 2023 Special Round 4 Dates announced, check class 11 admission schedule here

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2023: As per the schedule released by the School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra, the registration window for special round 4 of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for First Year Junior College (FYJC) will begin tomorrow, August 17. They have to register for FYJC special round 4 admission at the official website: 11thadmission.org.in.

Those willing to get admission to Maharashtra FYJC class 11th can get their documents verified and complete the admission process in the allotted college by August 23. Unlike the regular rounds, if students do not take admission to the allotted college in the special round, they will not be blocked from later rounds.

Maharashtra FYJC Special Round 4 Admissions 2023 Dates

Students can check the schedule of round 4 admission below:

Events Dates New Registration, fill/edit application form and document verification August 17 to 23, 2023 Data processing for CAP allotment August 24 to 25, 2023 Release of seat allocation result August 26, 2023 Admission confirmation for CAP August 26 to 31, 2023

List of documents required for FYJC Special Round 4 Admissions 2023

Candidates participating in FYJC round 4 admissions can check the list of documents required at the time of admission:

Aadhar Card

SSC Certificate

SSC Marksheet

Domicile Certificate

Mobile Number

EWS Certificate

Category Certificate

PwD Certificate

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2023

The Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for admission to junior colleges are held online and it is expected that more than 3 lakh seats are there across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Panvel, Vasai and Bhiwandi. The officials conduct three regular CAP rounds, one special CAP round, and one round specifically for ATKT (Allowed to Keep Terms) candidates.

