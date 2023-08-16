Odisha Class 11 Admission 2023: Phase 2 E-admission Against Vacant Seats Begins, Check Schedule Here

  1. Home
SAMS Odisha has begun the online application process for phase 2 admissions to class 11 against vacant seats. Candidates can submit their applications through the link given on the official website.

Updated: Aug 16, 2023 14:20 IST
SAMS Odisha Class 11 Admission: SAMS Odisha has started the application process for the class 11 phase 2 e-admission to vacant seats in higher secondary schools in the state. The Directorate of Secondary Education is conducting the admissions through the students academic management system for the 2023-24 academic year.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the link provided on the official website - samsodisha.gov.in. the last date for online applications is August 28, 2023. Fresh applicants can register themselves on the official website using their mobile number and email id. Those who have completed theur registrations can use their login credentials to apply fresh for admission.

According to the information provided by officials, the intimation letter will be generated in the applicant's login. Candidates can check here the link for students to submit their applications for admission and other details. 

SAMS Odisha class 11 Registration link - Click Here

SAMS Odisha Class 11 Phase 2 Vacant Seat Admission Schedule

Check the SAMS Odisha class 11 admission schedule below.

Particulars

Date

Online applications commence

August 16, 2023

Last date to apply

August 28, 2023

1st selection merit list

September 4, 2023

Reporting of selected candidates at the selected HSS for admission

September 5 to 7, 2023

Choice locking facility for non-selected applicants to modify the HSS options

September 9, 2023

Last date for the non-selected applicants to modify the options 

September 10, 2023

Publication of merit and the waiting list for SPOT counselling

September 12, 2023

Reporting and online SPOT admission

September 13, 2023

Registration of candidates in the form of handwritten applications from waiting list in case of vacancy

September 15, 2023

Publication of merit list for waiting list candidates

September 15, 2023

Candidates applying for the class 11 phase 2 vacant seats must have cleared their high school certificate exam conducted by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education or any equivalent board. It must also be noted that no reservation or weightage claim will be considered for the admissions to the vacant seats. 

SAMS Odisha Class 11 Admission Applications

The link for eligible students to apply for the phase 2 class 11 admissions against vacant seats is available on the official website of SAMS Odisha. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha

Step 2: Visit the student login link and complete the registrations under the new registration

Step 3: Enter the required credentials

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

