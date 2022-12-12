    TNAU UG Admission 2022: Phase 1 Allotment Result Released, Check at tnau.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

    Tamil Nadu Agriculture University has released the TNAU 2022 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results for the UG Admissions. Candidates who have applied for admission can complete the verifications until December 15, 2022.

    Updated: Dec 12, 2022 10:03 IST
    TNAU UG Admission Phase 1
    TNAU UG Admission Phase 1

    TNAU Admissions 2022: Tamil Nadu Agriculture University has released the TNAU 2022 Seat Allotment Results for the UG Phase 1 Admissions. Candidates who have applied for the UG Phase 1 Admissions can visit the official website of TNAU to complete the admission procedure. 

    According to the schedule given in the admission list, the certification verification and reporting of those who have been allotted seats in the colleges will begin today - December 12, 2022. Candidates who have been allotted seats in TNAU UG Counselling can visit the allotted colleges and complete the admission procedure within the time period provided. 

    The TNAU UG Admission list is available on the official website - tnau.ac.in. Candidates can also check the TNAU UG 2022 Admission process through the direct link available below. 

    TNAU UG Admission Allotment List - Click Here

    Rank Range for the Candidates Called for Counseling - Click Here

    Vocational Counseling Rank Range for the Candidates Called for Counseling - Click Here

    Steps to download the TNAU UG Admission List 2022

    The link for students to check the TNAU UG 2022 Allotment List for Phase 1 is available on the official website of the university. The list is available as a pdf document containing the details of the candidates along with the schedule for the certificate verification process. Follow the steps provided below to download the TNAU UG 2022 Phase 1 Allotment list.

    Step 1: Visit the TNAU official website

    Step 2: Click on the TNAU Admission Allotment List provided on the homepage

    Step 3: The PDF Document containing the list of students will be displayed

    Step 4: Download the TNAU 2022 Admission PDF for further reference

    The university has also released the Rank Range for Candidates called for counselling along with the admission list. Candidates are advised to follow the list and schedule given to complete the document verification process. The last date for candidates to complete the reporting is December 15, 2022.

    Also Read: DU PG Admission 2022: Round 3 Admission List Today at du.ac.in, Check Details Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification