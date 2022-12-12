TNAU UG Admission 2022: Phase 1 Allotment Result Released, Check at tnau.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

TNAU Admissions 2022: Tamil Nadu Agriculture University has released the TNAU 2022 Seat Allotment Results for the UG Phase 1 Admissions. Candidates who have applied for the UG Phase 1 Admissions can visit the official website of TNAU to complete the admission procedure.

According to the schedule given in the admission list, the certification verification and reporting of those who have been allotted seats in the colleges will begin today - December 12, 2022. Candidates who have been allotted seats in TNAU UG Counselling can visit the allotted colleges and complete the admission procedure within the time period provided.

The TNAU UG Admission list is available on the official website - tnau.ac.in. Candidates can also check the TNAU UG 2022 Admission process through the direct link available below.

TNAU UG Admission Allotment List - Click Here

Rank Range for the Candidates Called for Counseling - Click Here

Vocational Counseling Rank Range for the Candidates Called for Counseling - Click Here

Steps to download the TNAU UG Admission List 2022

The link for students to check the TNAU UG 2022 Allotment List for Phase 1 is available on the official website of the university. The list is available as a pdf document containing the details of the candidates along with the schedule for the certificate verification process. Follow the steps provided below to download the TNAU UG 2022 Phase 1 Allotment list.

Step 1: Visit the TNAU official website

Step 2: Click on the TNAU Admission Allotment List provided on the homepage

Step 3: The PDF Document containing the list of students will be displayed

Step 4: Download the TNAU 2022 Admission PDF for further reference

The university has also released the Rank Range for Candidates called for counselling along with the admission list. Candidates are advised to follow the list and schedule given to complete the document verification process. The last date for candidates to complete the reporting is December 15, 2022.

