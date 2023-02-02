Tripura JEE 2023 Registration Starts, Apply for TBJEE at tbjee.nic.in

Tripura JEE 2023: As per the recent updates, the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has released the application form of Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2023 in online mode. Candidates can apply for Tripura JEE 2023 at the official website - tbjee.nic.in. The last date to fill out the application form for Tripura JEE 2023 is February 12, 2023.

Along with the release of the Tripura JEE registration window 2023, the authorities have also announced the complete dates. As per the schedule released, the TBJEE 2023 will be conducted on April 25. Those willing to take admission to engineering, technological, veterinary, agriculture, fisheries, paramedical and other professional degree courses can apply for Tripura JEE 2023.

Tripura JEE Registration Form 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Tripura JEE 2023 Dates

Events Important dates Availability of TBJEE Registration February 1, 2023 Last date to apply for Tripura JEE February 12, 2023 Tripura JEE Rectification/correction window February 20, 2023 Last date to make corrections February 24, 2023 Tripura JEE admit card Second week of April 2023 TJEE exam date April 25, 2023 Model Answer key April 28, 2023 Last date of receiving feedback May 3, 2023 (by 5 PM) Tentative date of result publication Fourth week of May 2023 Tentative period of counselling process June-July 2023

How To Apply for Tripura JEE 2023?

TBJEE 2023 application fee for general category male candidates is Rs 550 and for SC, ST male candidates is Rs 450. All female candidates and those belonging to BPL category will have to pay Rs 350. They can go through the steps to know how to fill application form of Tripura JEE 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Tripura JEE - tbjee.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2023.

3rd Step - Now, register by entering all the required details.

4th Step - Login with the credentials generated.

5th Step - Fill up the application form, upload the images and pay the fees.

6th Step - Now, submit the form and take a printout of the same.

