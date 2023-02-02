    Tripura JEE 2023 Registration Starts, Apply for TBJEE at tbjee.nic.in

    Tripura JEE 2023: As per the recent updates, the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has released the application form of Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2023 in online mode. Candidates can apply for Tripura JEE 2023 at the official website - tbjee.nic.in. The last date to fill out the application form for Tripura JEE 2023 is February 12, 2023. 

    Along with the release of the Tripura JEE registration window 2023, the authorities have also announced the complete dates. As per the schedule released, the TBJEE 2023 will be conducted on April 25. Those willing to take admission to engineering, technological, veterinary, agriculture, fisheries, paramedical and other professional degree courses can apply for Tripura JEE 2023.  

    Tripura JEE Registration Form 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    Tripura JEE 2023 Dates 

    Events 

    Important dates

    Availability of TBJEE Registration 

    February 1, 2023

    Last date to apply for Tripura JEE

    February 12, 2023

    Tripura JEE Rectification/correction window

    February 20, 2023

    Last date to make corrections 

    February 24, 2023

    Tripura JEE admit card 

    Second week of April 2023

    TJEE exam date

    April 25, 2023

    Model Answer key

    April 28, 2023

    Last date of receiving feedback

    May 3, 2023 (by 5 PM)

    Tentative date of result publication

    Fourth week of May 2023

    Tentative period of counselling process

    June-July 2023

    How To Apply for Tripura JEE 2023? 

    TBJEE 2023 application fee for general category male candidates is Rs 550 and for SC, ST male candidates is Rs 450. All female candidates and those belonging to BPL category will have to pay Rs 350. They can go through the steps to know how to fill application form of Tripura JEE 2023 -

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of Tripura JEE - tbjee.nic.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2023.
    • 3rd Step - Now, register by entering all the required details.
    • 4th Step - Login with the credentials generated. 
    • 5th Step - Fill up the application form, upload the images and pay the fees.
    • 6th Step - Now, submit the form and take a printout of the same. 

