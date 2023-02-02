    COMEDK UGET 2023 Dates Announced, Registration to Begin from Feb 15

    COMEDK UGET 2023 Registrations to start on February 15, 2023, on the official website i.e.  comedk.org. Candidates can check out the entire COMEDK Schedule here

    Updated: Feb 2, 2023 17:11 IST
    COMEDK UGET 2023 Registration Begins: As per the latest updates, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will start the registration process for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) on February 15, 2023. However, the authorities will conduct the COMEDK UGET 2023 on May 28, 2023. The complete schedule of COMEDK UGET 2023 has been released on the official website i.e. comedk.org

    Candidates can register for COMEDK UGET 2023 till April 24 up to 12 pm. The COMEDK UGET 2023 Mock test will be available on the official website from March 23,  2023. However, registered candidates will be able to download the COMEDK UGET 2023 Admit Card (Test Admission Ticket) from May 18, 2023, 10.00 am onwards. They can check the entire COMEDK UGET 2023 Schedule below.

    COMEDK UGET 2023 Exam Dates

    Event

    Date and time

    Application start date

    February 15, 2023,

    12 pm

    Mock test made available online

    March 23, 2023,

    12 pm

    Application end date

    April 24, 2023,

    4:30 pm

    Start date to edit select fields in application form

    April 26, 2023,

    10 am

    Last date to edit select fields in application form

    April 29, 2023,

    11:55 pm

    Start date to download Admit Card

    May 18, 2023,

    10 am

    Last date to download Admit Card

    May 28, 2023,

    COMEDK UGET & Uni-GAUGE E 2023 Entrance Exam

    May 28, 2023,

    Publishing of Provisional Answer Keys and start date for objections

    May 30, 2023,

    11 am

    Last date for receiving challenges/objections to Provisional Answer Keys

    June 1, 2023,

    4 pm

    Publishing of Final Answer keys

    June 6, 2023,

    12 noon

    Test Score cards made live

    June 10, 2023,

    11 am

    COMEDK UGET 2023 Important Notice

    The official notification of the COMEDK reads, “Based on the mandate given by the KUPECA, COMEDK’s Under Graduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET – 2023) will be conducted on Sunday the 28th May 2023 for admission to Engineering Courses in COMEDK member institutions.”

    “The test will be Computer Based which will be conducted on All India basis across the Country to facilitate the students to appear in the test closer to their homes and is aimed at minimizing the cost of travel and other logistics, “ it added.

