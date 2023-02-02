COMEDK UGET 2023 Dates Announced, Registration to Begin from Feb 15

COMEDK UGET 2023 Registration Begins: As per the latest updates, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will start the registration process for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) on February 15, 2023. However, the authorities will conduct the COMEDK UGET 2023 on May 28, 2023. The complete schedule of COMEDK UGET 2023 has been released on the official website i.e. comedk.org

Candidates can register for COMEDK UGET 2023 till April 24 up to 12 pm. The COMEDK UGET 2023 Mock test will be available on the official website from March 23, 2023. However, registered candidates will be able to download the COMEDK UGET 2023 Admit Card (Test Admission Ticket) from May 18, 2023, 10.00 am onwards. They can check the entire COMEDK UGET 2023 Schedule below.

COMEDK UGET 2023 Exam Dates

Event Date and time Application start date February 15, 2023, 12 pm Mock test made available online March 23, 2023, 12 pm



Application end date April 24, 2023, 4:30 pm Start date to edit select fields in application form April 26, 2023, 10 am Last date to edit select fields in application form April 29, 2023, 11:55 pm Start date to download Admit Card May 18, 2023, 10 am Last date to download Admit Card May 28, 2023, COMEDK UGET & Uni-GAUGE E 2023 Entrance Exam May 28, 2023, Publishing of Provisional Answer Keys and start date for objections May 30, 2023, 11 am Last date for receiving challenges/objections to Provisional Answer Keys June 1, 2023, 4 pm Publishing of Final Answer keys June 6, 2023, 12 noon Test Score cards made live June 10, 2023, 11 am

COMEDK UGET 2023 Important Notice

The official notification of the COMEDK reads, “Based on the mandate given by the KUPECA, COMEDK’s Under Graduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET – 2023) will be conducted on Sunday the 28th May 2023 for admission to Engineering Courses in COMEDK member institutions.”

“The test will be Computer Based which will be conducted on All India basis across the Country to facilitate the students to appear in the test closer to their homes and is aimed at minimizing the cost of travel and other logistics, “ it added.

Also Read: PUBDET 2023 Application Correction Window Opens, Know How To Edit Here