TS DOST Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 today, get direct link here

TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the second allotment list for Manabadi Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) today. Candidates can check the TS DOST phase 2 seat allotment list online at the official website: dost.cgg.gov.in. They have to use their DOST ID to download the Telangana DOST allotment list for phase 2. The online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/seat reservation fee as the case may be) of phase II by candidates can be done from July 1 to 5, 2023.

TS DOST Seat Allotment 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the table to know the important dates related to Manabadi DOST seat allotment below:

Events Dates TS DOST phase 2 seat allotment list June 30, 2023 Online self-reporting by phase II selected candidates July 1 to 5, 2023 TS DOST Phase 3 registration July 1 to 7, 2023 TS Dost Phase 3 result July 10, 2023

How to download Telangana DOST Seat Allotment Result 2023?

Candidates who have registered themselves for Phase 2 can check the results through the official website of TS DOST- dost.cgg.gov.in. They can check below the steps to know how to download the allotment list:

Step 1: Go to the official website: dost.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS DOST Phase 2 seat allotment result link

Step 3: A login window will appear

Step 4: Enter DOST ID and submit it

Step 6: Manabadi seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check the result and download the page

Details mentioned in DOST 2023 Seat Allotment

It is expected that the following information will be provided on the seat allotment result:

Roll Number

College name

College code

Option Priority

Fee to be paid

Name of the course

Course year

University name

Second Language

Medium

Documents Required for Manabadi DOST 2023 Seat Allotment Self-Reporting

Candidates who are satisfied with their seats have to upload the following documents for online reporting.

DOST allotment order

Self-reporting acknowledgement

Transfer certificate

Memorandum marks of SSC

Memorandum marks of the qualifying exam

Migration certificate (other board students)

Conduct certificate

NCC/NSS/PH/Ex-servicemen - CAP/extracurricular certificate

Bridge course certificate

Bonafide and study certificate from 4th to Intermediate or its equivalent for local candidate verification

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Income certificate

Also Read: SSLC Supplementary Results 2023 Declared, Check Karnataka 10th Result at karresults.nic.in