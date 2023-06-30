TS DOST Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 today, get direct link here

TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the second allotment list for Manabadi Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) today. Candidates can check the TS DOST phase 2 seat allotment list online at the official website: dost.cgg.gov.in. They have to use their DOST ID to download the Telangana DOST allotment list for phase 2. The online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/seat reservation fee as the case may be) of phase II by candidates can be done from July 1 to 5, 2023.
TS DOST Phase 2 Seat Allotment List 2023 - Direct Link (To be available soon)
TS DOST Seat Allotment 2023 Dates
Candidates can check the table to know the important dates related to Manabadi DOST seat allotment below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
TS DOST phase 2 seat allotment list
|
June 30, 2023
|
Online self-reporting by phase II selected candidates
|
July 1 to 5, 2023
|
TS DOST Phase 3 registration
|
July 1 to 7, 2023
|
TS Dost Phase 3 result
|
July 10, 2023
How to download Telangana DOST Seat Allotment Result 2023?
Candidates who have registered themselves for Phase 2 can check the results through the official website of TS DOST- dost.cgg.gov.in. They can check below the steps to know how to download the allotment list:
Step 1: Go to the official website: dost.cgg.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS DOST Phase 2 seat allotment result link
Step 3: A login window will appear
Step 4: Enter DOST ID and submit it
Step 6: Manabadi seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Check the result and download the page
Details mentioned in DOST 2023 Seat Allotment
It is expected that the following information will be provided on the seat allotment result:
- Roll Number
- College name
- College code
- Option Priority
- Fee to be paid
- Name of the course
- Course year
- University name
- Second Language
- Medium
Documents Required for Manabadi DOST 2023 Seat Allotment Self-Reporting
Candidates who are satisfied with their seats have to upload the following documents for online reporting.
- DOST allotment order
- Self-reporting acknowledgement
- Transfer certificate
- Memorandum marks of SSC
- Memorandum marks of the qualifying exam
- Migration certificate (other board students)
- Conduct certificate
- NCC/NSS/PH/Ex-servicemen - CAP/extracurricular certificate
- Bridge course certificate
- Bonafide and study certificate from 4th to Intermediate or its equivalent for local candidate verification
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- Income certificate
