TS EAMCET 2025 Registration Last Date for Non-Qualified Minority Candidates - Check More Details Here

TS EAMCET 2025 counselling registration for minority candidates (Muslim/Christian) who didn't qualify or appear ends today, June 30. The remaining engineering and pharmacy places are open to them. You have until July 1 at 5 PM to submit your application and supporting documentation.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jun 30, 2025, 15:41 IST
TS EAMCET 2025 Registration Last Date
TS EAMCET counselling 2025 registration last date for minority candidates: On June 28, TSCHE released an official announcement about TS EAMCET admissions. It is requested that minority applicants (Muslim/Christian) who did not qualify or show up for the TG EAPCET (MPC stream) apply for any available seats. The registration deadline is June 30.

Following the exhaustion of all TS EAMCET qualified minority students in engineering and pharmacy seats (minority category), the minority candidates (Muslim/Christian) who have not qualified or have not appeared in the TS EAMCET (MPC stream) are advised to apply for the remaining seats (if any). Candidates like these are not eligible for the fee refund program. 

How to apply for TS EAMCET (not-appeared Minority candidates)?

  • Click the link for "not qualified/not appeared minority candidates" on the homepage of the official website.

  • Pay the processing fees and complete the application.

  • On or before July 1 (5:00 pm), download the application form and send it to the convenor of TG EAPCET-2025 admissions at Sankethika Vidya Bhavan, Masab Tank, Hyderabad, together with the certificates.

  • Applications submitted after 5:00 p.m. on July 1st will not be considered.  

List of Documents Needed for Submission

Along with the application form, candidates must submit the following documents:

  • Marksheets of all the qualifying examinations or their equivalent

  • Study certificates from class 6 to intermediate

  • Caste certificate (if applicable)

  • Minority certificate

  • TC

  • Aadhar card

TS EAMCET 2025 Application Form Fees

Candidates can check the TS EAMCET 2025 registration fees from the below table.

Category

TS EAMCET Application Fee

General

Rs. 900

SC/ST/PH

Rs. 500

What is TS EAMCET 2025?

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad administers the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) every year at the state level. It is carried out by the authorities on behalf of TSCHE. The test evaluates applicants for undergraduate admission to programs in pharmacy, engineering, and agriculture. The three-hour online TS EAMCET 2025 exam will include distinct papers for engineering (physics, chemistry, and mathematics) and agriculture/pharmacy (physics, chemistry, and biology). 234 accepted institutions in Telangana are open to successful applicants.

