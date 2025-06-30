TS EAMCET 2025 Registration Last Date for Non-Qualified Minority Candidates - Check More Details Here

TS EAMCET counselling 2025 registration last date for minority candidates: On June 28, TSCHE released an official announcement about TS EAMCET admissions. It is requested that minority applicants (Muslim/Christian) who did not qualify or show up for the TG EAPCET (MPC stream) apply for any available seats. The registration deadline is June 30.

Following the exhaustion of all TS EAMCET qualified minority students in engineering and pharmacy seats (minority category), the minority candidates (Muslim/Christian) who have not qualified or have not appeared in the TS EAMCET (MPC stream) are advised to apply for the remaining seats (if any). Candidates like these are not eligible for the fee refund program.

How to apply for TS EAMCET (not-appeared Minority candidates)?