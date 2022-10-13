TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 on 16 October, Download at tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022: As per the recent updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 seat allotment result on 16th October 2022. Candidates can check the TS EAMCET seat allotment result round 2 at tseamcet.nic.in.

TSCHE has revised the TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment dates for round 2. Candidates will be allowed to pay tuition fees and accept the allotted seat till 18th October 2022. Candidates who have qualified for the TS EAMCET are eligible for the counselling and seat allotment process.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 2

Events Dates TS EAMCET Provisional seat allotment 16th October 2022 Payment of tuition fee and self-reporting 16th to 18th October 2022

How To Check TS EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates had to register for the TS EAMCET counselling online mode to be considered for the seat allotment process. To check the Telangana EAMCET seat allotment result 2022, candidates will have to visit the official website - tseamcet.nic.in. On the homepage, click on TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result link. A new login window will appear, enter the credentials and submit. The TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result will appear on the screen. Now, download the same for future references.

What After TS EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result?

After round 2 of seat allotment, candidates will have two options for retaining the provisionally allotted seat. They can pay the fee and self-report online or they can report at the provisionally allotted college and deposit original certificates without paying the minimum fee.

Candidates have to download their provisional seat allotment letter and carry it along with other necessary documents while reporting to the institute. They must report to the allotted institute within the dates specified in the allotment letter failing which their admission will get cancelled.

