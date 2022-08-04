TS ECET 2022: JNTU To Close Telangana ECET Answer Key Objection Window Today, Apply Soon at ecet.tsche.ac.in

TS ECET 2022: As per the recent updates, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) will close the window to raise objections in the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 today. Those candidates who have not yet submitted their TS ECET objections till now must do it soon as the objection form link will close at 4 pm today. They will be able to challenge the TS ECET 2022 answer key on the official website - ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Earlier, the TS ECET 2022 answer key was released on 2nd August 2022 at 6 pm. The candidates must note that the TS ECET 2022 answer key is still available for access. Along with the TS ECET answer key, the response sheet was also released. Candidates had to enter their login details to be able to access their response sheet, answer key.

How To Fill TS ECET Answer Key 2022 Objection Form?

To challenge the Telangana ECET anwer key 2022, candidates will have to visit the official website - ecet.tsche.ac.in. On the homepage, they need to click on the link - Objection on preliminary key. On the new page, they will have to fill in the details and submit the form. They are also advised to download the same for future references. Candidates who fail to meet the deadline will not be able to raise objections and the forms will not be accepted after 4 pm.

TS ECET Result 2022

After closing the answer key window, the authorities will release the Telangana ECET result 2022 in online mode. As of now, the TS ECET 2022 result date has not been announced yet. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam will be able to download their rank cards from the official website only.

Also, the TS ECET 2022 was conducted on 1st August 1 for lateral admission into 2nd year regular B.E/B.Tech Courses in both University and Private Unaided Professional Institutions (Minority & Non-Minority ) approved by All India Council for Technical Education. The result for the same will be announced soon.