TS ECET 2023 Spot Round Dates Out, Check Complete Schedule Here

TS ECET 2023 Spot Admissions: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the dates of the TS ECET spot admissions 2023 in online mode. Candidates who wish to apply for the spot round can check and download the schedule from the official website - tsecetd.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, the application window for the TS ECET spot admissions will be made available on September 4, 2023. The last date to apply for the spot round admission is September 5, 2023. Candidates can check the detailed notification regarding the TS ECET spot admissions 2023 given below.

TS ECET 2023 Spot Round Dates

Candidates can go through the complete schedule of the TS ECET spot round admissions 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Issue of notification by the colleges September 3, 2023 Publication of notification in the newspapers September 4, 2023 Commencement of receiving applications September 4, 2023 Last date for receiving of applications September 5, 2023 Spot admissions at Institutions September 6, 2023

Documents required for TS ECET spot admissions 2023

Candidates need to upload the below-given documents at the time of the TS ECET registrations 2023.

Diploma/B.Sc. Original

Marks Memorandum of 3 Years

Study Certificate

Residence Certificate, if required

TSECET- 2023 Rank Card, if qualified

TSECET -2023 Hall Ticket, if qualified

Caste Certificate, if any.

TS ECET 2023 Spot Admissions Fees

Candidates are required to make the payment of the processing fee given in the table below:

Category Fee TS ECET qualified candidates Rs 1,300 TS ECET non-qualified candidates Rs 2,100

