TS ECET 2023 Spot Round Dates Out, Check Complete Schedule Here

TS ECET 2023 Spot Admissions: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the dates of the TS ECET spot admissions 2023 in online mode. Candidates who wish to apply for the spot round can check and download the schedule from the official website - tsecetd.nic.in.
As per the given schedule, the application window for the TS ECET spot admissions will be made available on September 4, 2023. The last date to apply for the spot round admission is September 5, 2023. Candidates can check the detailed notification regarding the TS ECET spot admissions 2023 given below.
Check the official notification here
TS ECET 2023 Spot Round Dates
Candidates can go through the complete schedule of the TS ECET spot round admissions 2023 in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Issue of notification by the colleges
|
September 3, 2023
|
Publication of notification in the newspapers
|
September 4, 2023
|
Commencement of receiving applications
|
September 4, 2023
|
Last date for receiving of applications
|
September 5, 2023
|
Spot admissions at Institutions
|
September 6, 2023
Documents required for TS ECET spot admissions 2023
Candidates need to upload the below-given documents at the time of the TS ECET registrations 2023.
- Diploma/B.Sc. Original
- Marks Memorandum of 3 Years
- Study Certificate
- Residence Certificate, if required
- TSECET- 2023 Rank Card, if qualified
- TSECET -2023 Hall Ticket, if qualified
- Caste Certificate, if any.
TS ECET 2023 Spot Admissions Fees
Candidates are required to make the payment of the processing fee given in the table below:
|
Category
|
Fee
|
TS ECET qualified candidates
|
Rs 1,300
|
TS ECET non-qualified candidates
|
Rs 2,100
