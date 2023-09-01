  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TS ECET 2023 Spot Round Dates Out, Check Complete Schedule Here

TS ECET 2023 Spot Round Dates Out, Check Complete Schedule Here

TS ECET 2023 Spot Admissions: TSCHE has announced the dates of the TS ECET spot admissions 2023 in online mode. Candidates can download the schedule through the official website  - tsecet.nic.in. Check the dates here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 1, 2023 15:06 IST
TS ECET 2023 Spot Admissions
TS ECET 2023 Spot Admissions

TS ECET 2023 Spot Admissions: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the dates of the TS ECET spot admissions 2023 in online mode. Candidates who wish to apply for the spot round can check and download the schedule from the official website  - tsecetd.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, the application window for the TS ECET spot admissions will be made available on September 4, 2023. The last date to apply for the spot round admission is September 5, 2023. Candidates can check the detailed notification regarding the TS ECET spot admissions 2023 given below.

Check the official notification here

TS ECET 2023 Spot Round Dates

Candidates can go through the complete schedule of the TS ECET spot round admissions 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Issue of notification by the colleges

September 3, 2023

Publication of notification in the newspapers

September 4, 2023

Commencement of receiving applications 

September 4, 2023

Last date for receiving of applications

September 5, 2023

Spot admissions at Institutions

September 6, 2023

Documents required for TS ECET spot admissions 2023

Candidates need to upload the below-given documents at the time of the TS ECET registrations 2023. 

  • Diploma/B.Sc. Original
  • Marks Memorandum of 3 Years
  • Study Certificate
  • Residence Certificate, if required
  • TSECET- 2023 Rank Card, if qualified
  • TSECET -2023 Hall Ticket, if qualified
  • Caste Certificate, if any.

TS ECET 2023 Spot Admissions Fees

Candidates are required to make the payment of the processing fee given in the table below:

Category 

Fee

TS ECET qualified candidates

Rs 1,300

TS ECET non-qualified candidates

Rs 2,100

Also Read: Panjab University Bachelors of Physical Education 2nd Sem Results 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023