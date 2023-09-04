TS ECET 2023 Spot Round Registration Begins Today, Check Fee Details Here

TS ECET 2023 Spot Round Admissions: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will start the registration process for the TS ECET spot round admissions today: September 4, 2023, online. Candidates who are interested in applying for the spot round admission can fill out the registration form through the official website - tsecet.nic.in.

As per the released schedule, the examination authority will close the spot round application window on September 5, 2023. Candidates are advised to read the important instructions available on the official website before submitting the application form.

TS ECET 2023 Spot Round Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the TS ECET spot round admissions 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Issue of notification by the colleges September 3, 2023 Publication of notification in the newspapers September 4, 2023 Commencement of receiving applications September 4, 2023 Last date for receiving applications September 5, 2023 Spot admissions at Institutions September 6, 2023

TS ECET 2023 Spot Admissions Fees

Candidates need to make the payment of the processing fee mentioned in the table below:

Category Fee TS ECET-qualified candidates Rs 1,300 TS ECET non-qualified candidates Rs 2,100

How to register for TS ECET spot round counselling online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to register for the TS ECET spot round counselling 2023 online.

Step 1: Go to the official website - tsecet.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to register available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out the basic details and complete the registration

Step 4: Login using the newly generated details and fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of the processing fee

Step 6: Submit the TS ECET application form and download it for future use

