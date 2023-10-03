TS PECET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Allotment List Out on pecet.tsche.ac.in

TS PECET Counseling 2023: Satvahana University (on behalf of TSCHE) has published the first phase seat allotment results for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test, TS PECET Counselling 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out results at pecet.tsche.ac.in.
Candidates who were a part of TS PECET Counselling 2023 can check their allotment status. Those who have been allocated seats must report to the respective college and complete document verification within the stipulated time. Through web counselling, candidates will be granted admission to B.P.Ed., and U.G.D.P.Ed. courses for the academic year 2023-2024.
TS PECET Counseling 2023 Phase 1 Allotment
TS PECET 2023 Important Dates
Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:
Events
Dates
Provisionally Selected Candidates (Phase I)
October 3, 2023
Reporting at concerned colleges for
Verification of Original Certificates.
October 4 to 7, 2023
Beginning of Classwork
October 30, 2023
How to Check TS PECET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Allotment?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check status:
Step 1: Go to the official website: pecet.tsche.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage click on TS PECET Admissions-2023
Step 3: On the new page, click on the college-wise list of provisionally selected candidates Phase I
Step 4: Now, choose the preferred college from the list
Step 5: Find the name and save it for future reference.
Documents Required for TS PECET Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
- TS PECET Rank Card 2023
- TS PECET Admit Card 2023
- Parent’s income certificate
- SSC or its equivalent marks memo
- Degree/ Pass Certificate
- CAP Candidates
- NCC Cadets
