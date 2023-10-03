TS PECET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Allotment List Out on pecet.tsche.ac.in

TS PECET Counseling 2023: Satvahana University (on behalf of TSCHE) has published the first phase seat allotment results for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test, TS PECET Counselling 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out results at pecet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates who were a part of TS PECET Counselling 2023 can check their allotment status. Those who have been allocated seats must report to the respective college and complete document verification within the stipulated time. Through web counselling, candidates will be granted admission to B.P.Ed., and U.G.D.P.Ed. courses for the academic year 2023-2024.

TS PECET Counseling 2023 Phase 1 Allotment Click Here



TS PECET 2023 Important Dates

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events Dates Provisionally Selected Candidates (Phase I) October 3, 2023 Reporting at concerned colleges for Verification of Original Certificates. October 4 to 7, 2023 Beginning of Classwork October 30, 2023

How to Check TS PECET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Allotment?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check status:

Step 1: Go to the official website: pecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on TS PECET Admissions-2023

Step 3: On the new page, click on the college-wise list of provisionally selected candidates Phase I

Step 4: Now, choose the preferred college from the list

Step 5: Find the name and save it for future reference.

Documents Required for TS PECET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

TS PECET Rank Card 2023

TS PECET Admit Card 2023

Parent’s income certificate

SSC or its equivalent marks memo

Degree/ Pass Certificate

CAP Candidates

NCC Cadets

