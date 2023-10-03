  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TS PECET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Allotment List Out on pecet.tsche.ac.in

TS PECET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Allotment List Out on pecet.tsche.ac.in

TS PECET Counselling 2023 phase 1 allotment list is out now. Candidates can check out allotment status on the official website: pecet.tsche.ac.in. Check important dates here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 3, 2023 18:51 IST
TS PECET Counselling 2023
TS PECET Counselling 2023

TS PECET Counseling 2023: Satvahana University (on behalf of TSCHE) has published the first phase seat allotment results for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test, TS PECET Counselling 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out results at pecet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates who were a part of TS PECET Counselling 2023 can check their allotment status. Those who have been allocated seats must report to the respective college and complete document verification within the stipulated time. Through web counselling, candidates will be granted admission to  B.P.Ed., and U.G.D.P.Ed. courses for the academic year 2023-2024.

TS PECET Counseling 2023 Phase 1 Allotment

Click Here

TS PECET 2023 Important Dates

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events

Dates

Provisionally Selected Candidates (Phase I)

October 3, 2023

Reporting at concerned colleges for

Verification of Original Certificates.

October 4 to 7, 2023

Beginning of Classwork

October 30, 2023

How to Check TS PECET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Allotment?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check status:

Step 1: Go to the official website: pecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on TS PECET Admissions-2023

Step 3: On the new page, click on the college-wise list of provisionally selected candidates Phase I

Step 4: Now, choose the preferred college from the list

Step 5: Find the name and save it for future reference.

Documents Required for TS PECET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

  • TS PECET Rank Card 2023
  • TS PECET Admit Card 2023
  • Parent’s income certificate
  • SSC or its equivalent marks memo
  • Degree/ Pass Certificate
  • CAP Candidates
  • NCC Cadets

Also Read: CEED 2024 Registration Begins at ceed.iitb.ac.in; Check Application Fee, Important Dates Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023