TS PGECET 2023 Registrations Extended, Check Revised Dates Here

TS PGECET 2023 Registrations: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test registration date in online mode. Those candidates who are appearing for the TS PGECET exam can now submit their applications till May 5, 2023. They are required to fill out the necessary details in the registration form through the official website i.e. pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to submit the TS PGECET application form 2023 is May 5, 2023. The examination authority will conduct the exam from May 29 to June 6, 2023. Candidates are advised to complete the registrations before the deadline as no further extensions will be provided by the authorities.

TS PGECET Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to apply for TS PGECET exam 2023?

Candidates who are appearing for the TS PGECET entrance exam to get admission into various PG courses in engineering, architecture, and pharmacy in Telangana colleges can follow the below-given steps to know how to apply for the TS PGECET exam.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS PGECET i.e. pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct application link available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, make the payment of the prescribed application fee

Step 4: Fill out all the details in the TS PGECET application form 2023

Step 5: Go through the entire application form and then click on the final submission

TS PGECET 2023 Exam Details

According to the schedule, the TS PGECET exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 29 to June 6, 2023, in two sessions i.e. morning and afternoon. The morning session exam will start held between 10 AM to 12 PM, whereas the afternoon session will begin at 2 PM and will end at 4 PM.

