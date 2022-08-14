TS PGECET Answer Key 2022 (OUT): Download TS PGECET Answer Key and Response Sheets at pgecet.tsche.ac.in

TS PGECET Answer Key 2022 (OUT): As per the latest update, the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS PGECET Answer Key 2022 has been released. The TSCHE and Osmania University have released the TS PGECET 2022 Answer Key along with the candidate response sheets for the recently held state-level engineering entrance exam. The answer key and candidate response sheets for TS PGECET 2022 Exam have been released online and made available to the candidates who have appeared for the exam online via the official portal - pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Alternatively, candidates can also download and access them via the link provided below as well:

Download TS PGECET Answer Key 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Download TS PGECET Master Question Papers 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Download TS PGECET Response Sheets 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

TS PGECET Answer Key Objection Window Available Till 17th August 2022

As per the details shared by the exam authority, the TS PGECET 2022 Answer Key Released now is provisional in nature and is open for any objection or challenges. The answer key has been released for the TS PGECET 2022 Entrance Test which was held at state-level from 2nd to 5th August 2022. With the release of TS PGECET 2022 Answer Key, TSCHE has also enabled the objection window to raise challenges against the same. The TS PGECET Answer Key Objection Window will be available to the candidates until 17th August 2022 and any challenges against the answer key or question paper has to be raised during this period.

How to Download TS PGECET Answer Key 2022?

With an aim to ease the process of accessing and downloading the TS PGECET 2022 Answer Key; TSCHE has published it online and made it available to the students virtually. Candidates who have appeared for the TS PGECET 2022 Exam need to log onto the portal - pgecet.tsche.ac.in and scroll down to the latest notification folder to download the answer key. On the next page, candidates will need to provide their login credentials and submit them. In response to this, the TS PGECET 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen. As a final step, candidates can download the answer key from the portal on their device as a softcopy or take a printout of the same for future reference.

