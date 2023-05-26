TS POLYCET Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here

TS POLYCET Result 2023 Declared: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana has declared the TS POLYCET Results 2023 today- May 26. Candidates who appeared in Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can access their rank cards on the official website i.e. polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in. They will have to enter their login credentials to access the result.

A total of 1,05,742 applied for the exam. Out of this, 98,273 appeared for the exam on May 17, 2023. The exam was held across 296 exam centres in Telangana and the results have been announced within 10 days of the conduction of the exam.

TS POLYCET Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Access TS POLYCET Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the exam must download their rank card from the official website. They can access scores by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on rank card tab

Step 3: Now, enter the hall ticket number and captcha code

Step 4: TS POLYCET Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the same

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

TS POLYCET 2023 Passing Criteria

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check out the qualifying criteria below-

General Category- Candidates belonging to this category have to score at least 30% marks i.e. 36 out of 120 marks

SC/ST Category- There are no minimum passing marks for this category.

About TS POLYCET Exam

The authorities conducted the exam for the candidates seeking admission into all Diploma Courses in Engineering / Non-Engineering / Technology offered at Polytechnics / Institutions (including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics / Institutions running in Private Engineering Colleges) in Telangana State.

