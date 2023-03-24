TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023 Released at bse.telangana.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023 OUT: As per the latest updates, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has issued the Telangana Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examinations (SSC) hall tickets. Students who are going to appear in TS SSC Exams 2023 can download the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023 on the official website i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in. The authorities have released the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023 for regular, private, OSSC, and vocational students.

Students need to enter their login credentials to access the Telangana SSC Hall Ticket 2023. The authorities will conduct the Telangana SSC Exams 2023 between April 3 and 13, 2023. TS SSC Exam 2023 will be started with first language papers. The exam will be conducted in the morning shift from 9: 30 am to 12: 30/12: 50 pm.

Telangana SSC Hall Ticket- Direct Link (Available Now)

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023: How to Download Telangana Class 10 Admit Card?

Candidates appearing for the Telangana SSC Exams 2023 must download the hall tickets on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on SSC Public Examinations April 2023 - Hall Tickets

Step 3: Choose from regular, private, OSSC, and vocational category

Step 4: Enter the login credentials

Step 5: The TS SSC hall ticket 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the same

Step 7: Take a few printouts for exam purposes

Students from all i.e. regular, private, OSSC, and vocational categories are required to carry the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023 to the exam hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry to the exam hall.

Also Read: BSEB 10th Result 2023: Date And Time Soon, Check Details Here