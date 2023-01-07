Uttarakhand UBSE 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): Check UK Board Class 10th 12th Timetable Here

Uttarakhand UBSE 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the class 10, 12 board exam dates 2023. Students can download the Uttarakhand UBSE 10, 12 datesheet 2023 at - ubse.uk.gov.in. As per the exam schedule of UK Board, the class 10 board exam will begin from March 17, 2023.

Whereas UK Board Class 12 board exam will be conducted from March 16 to April 6, 2023. As per the UBSE 10, 12 datesheet 2023, the board exams will be conducted in single shift. The UK Board exams will begin at 10 am and get over at 1 pm. The students have to reach the exam centre by 9:30 am. The invigilators will start the distribution of the Uttarakhand UBSE question papers at 9:45 am.

Uttarakhand UBSE 10 Date Sheet 2023

Date Subjects Timings March 17, 2023 Hindi 10 am to 1 pm March 18, 2023 Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali 10 am to 1 pm March 21, 2023 Science 10 am to 1 pm March 24, 2023 English 10 am to 1 pm March 25, 2023 Hindustani Vocal Music/ Hindustani Music (Percussion) 10 am to 12 pm Ranjan kala 10 am to 1 pm March 28, 2023 Mathematics 10 am to 1 pm March 29, 2023 Home Science (Subject 1 only for girls and subject 2 is for boys and girls who have opted as compulsory) 10 am to 1 pm April 1, 2023 Social Science 10 am to 1 pm April 3, 2023 Accountancy/ Business Element/ Ledger Account 10 am to 1 pm Agriculture/ Tourism and Hospitality/ Beauty and Wellness/ Electronic and Hardware/ Multiskilling/ Plumber 10 am to 12 pm April 5, 2023 Sanskrit 10 am to 1 pm Information Technology 10 am to 12.30 pm April 6, 2023 Hindustani Music (Melody)/ Typing(English or Hindi) 10 am to 12 pm

Check UBSE Class 10, 12 Time Table 2023 PDF Here

UK Board 12th Date Sheet 2023

Dates Subjects March 16, 2023 Hindi, Agriculture Hindi (only Part II) March 18, 2023 Geology, Geography March 20, 2023 Urdu, Punjabi, Physics, Accountancy, Agricultural Science- question paper 1 (For Part I), Agricultural Science- question paper 6 (For Part II) March 21, 2023 Sociology March 23, 2023 Political Science, Agro Botany Second Question Paper (Part I) Agriculture Economics Seventh Question Paper (Part II) March 24, 2023 Drawing & Painting March 25, 2023 Mathematics March 27, 2023 Sanskrit, Agricultural Physics & Climatology Third Paper (Part-I), Agricultural Zoology Eighth Paper (Part II) March 28, 2023 Chemistry, Pedagogy, Psychology, March 29, 2023 Military Science, Computer Science March 31, 2023 Economics April 1, 2023 Biology, Hindustani Music (Vocal), Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments), Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments), Agricultural Engineering Fourth Paper (Part I), Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Ninth Paper (Part II) April 3, 2023 English April 5, 2023 History, Agricultural Mathematics and Primary Statistics Fifth Paper (Part I), Agricultural Chemistry Tenth Paper (Part II) April 6, 2023 Home Science, Business Studies

