Uttarakhand UBSE 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): Check UK Board Class 10th 12th Timetable Here

Uttarakhand UBSE 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the class 10, 12 board exam dates 2023. Students can download the Uttarakhand UBSE 10, 12 datesheet 2023 at - ubse.uk.gov.in. As per the exam schedule of UK Board, the class 10 board exam will begin from March 17, 2023.
Whereas UK Board Class 12 board exam will be conducted from March 16 to April 6, 2023. As per the UBSE 10, 12 datesheet 2023, the board exams will be conducted in single shift. The UK Board exams will begin at 10 am and get over at 1 pm. The students have to reach the exam centre by 9:30 am. The invigilators will start the distribution of the Uttarakhand UBSE question papers at 9:45 am.
Uttarakhand UBSE 10 Date Sheet 2023
|
Date
|
Subjects
|
Timings
|
March 17, 2023
|
Hindi
|
10 am to 1 pm
|
March 18, 2023
|
Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali
|
10 am to 1 pm
|
March 21, 2023
|
Science
|
10 am to 1 pm
|
March 24, 2023
|
English
|
10 am to 1 pm
|
March 25, 2023
|
Hindustani Vocal Music/ Hindustani Music (Percussion)
|
10 am to 12 pm
|
Ranjan kala
|
10 am to 1 pm
|
March 28, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
10 am to 1 pm
|
March 29, 2023
|
Home Science (Subject 1 only for girls and subject 2 is for boys and girls who have opted as compulsory)
|
10 am to 1 pm
|
April 1, 2023
|
Social Science
|
10 am to 1 pm
|
April 3, 2023
|
Accountancy/ Business Element/ Ledger Account
|
10 am to 1 pm
|
Agriculture/ Tourism and Hospitality/ Beauty and Wellness/ Electronic and Hardware/ Multiskilling/ Plumber
|
10 am to 12 pm
|
April 5, 2023
|
Sanskrit
|
10 am to 1 pm
|
Information Technology
|
10 am to 12.30 pm
|
April 6, 2023
|
Hindustani Music (Melody)/ Typing(English or Hindi)
|
10 am to 12 pm
Check UBSE Class 10, 12 Time Table 2023 PDF Here
UK Board 12th Date Sheet 2023
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
March 16, 2023
|
Hindi, Agriculture Hindi (only Part II)
|
March 18, 2023
|
Geology, Geography
|
March 20, 2023
|
Urdu, Punjabi, Physics, Accountancy, Agricultural Science- question paper 1 (For Part I), Agricultural Science- question paper 6 (For Part II)
|
March 21, 2023
|
Sociology
|
March 23, 2023
|
Political Science, Agro Botany Second Question Paper (Part I) Agriculture Economics Seventh Question Paper (Part II)
|
March 24, 2023
|
Drawing & Painting
|
March 25, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
March 27, 2023
|
Sanskrit, Agricultural Physics & Climatology Third Paper (Part-I), Agricultural Zoology Eighth Paper (Part II)
|
March 28, 2023
|
Chemistry, Pedagogy, Psychology,
|
March 29, 2023
|
Military Science, Computer Science
|
March 31, 2023
|
Economics
|
April 1, 2023
|
Biology, Hindustani Music (Vocal), Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments), Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments), Agricultural Engineering Fourth Paper (Part I), Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Ninth Paper (Part II)
|
April 3, 2023
|
English
|
April 5, 2023
|
History, Agricultural Mathematics and Primary Statistics Fifth Paper (Part I), Agricultural Chemistry Tenth Paper (Part II)
|
April 6, 2023
|
Home Science, Business Studies
Also Read: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Pre-Board Exams 2023 From January 16, Check UP Board Practical Exam Dates HereREGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES