    Uttarakhand UBSE 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): Check UK Board Class 10th 12th Timetable Here

    Updated: Jan 7, 2023 11:48 IST
    Uttarakhand UBSE 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the class 10, 12 board exam dates 2023. Students can download the Uttarakhand UBSE 10, 12 datesheet 2023 at - ubse.uk.gov.in. As per the exam schedule of UK Board, the class 10 board exam will begin from March 17, 2023. 

    Whereas UK Board Class 12 board exam will be conducted from March 16 to April 6, 2023. As per the UBSE 10, 12 datesheet 2023, the board exams will be conducted in single shift. The UK Board exams will begin at 10 am and get over at 1 pm.  The students have to reach the exam centre by 9:30 am. The invigilators will start the distribution of the Uttarakhand UBSE question papers at 9:45 am. 

    Uttarakhand UBSE 10 Date Sheet 2023

    Date

    Subjects

    Timings

    March 17, 2023

    Hindi

    10 am to 1 pm

    March 18, 2023

    Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali

    10 am to 1 pm

    March 21, 2023

    Science

    10 am to 1 pm

    March 24, 2023

    English

    10 am to 1 pm

    March 25, 2023

    Hindustani Vocal Music/ Hindustani Music (Percussion)

    10 am to 12 pm

    Ranjan kala

    10 am to 1 pm

    March 28, 2023

    Mathematics

    10 am to 1 pm

    March 29, 2023

    Home Science (Subject 1 only for girls and subject 2 is for boys and girls who have opted as compulsory)

    10 am to 1 pm

    April 1, 2023

    Social Science

    10 am to 1 pm

    April 3, 2023

    Accountancy/ Business Element/ Ledger Account

    10 am to 1 pm

    Agriculture/ Tourism and Hospitality/ Beauty and Wellness/ Electronic and Hardware/ Multiskilling/ Plumber

    10 am to 12 pm

    April 5, 2023

    Sanskrit

    10 am to 1 pm

    Information Technology

    10 am to 12.30 pm

    April 6, 2023

    Hindustani Music (Melody)/ Typing(English or Hindi)

    10 am to 12 pm

    Check UBSE Class 10, 12 Time Table 2023 PDF Here 

    UK Board 12th Date Sheet 2023

    Dates

    Subjects

    March 16, 2023

    Hindi, Agriculture Hindi (only Part II)

    March 18, 2023

    Geology, Geography

    March 20, 2023

    Urdu, Punjabi, Physics, Accountancy, Agricultural Science- question paper 1 (For Part I), Agricultural Science- question paper 6 (For Part II)

    March 21, 2023

    Sociology

    March 23, 2023

    Political Science, Agro Botany Second Question Paper (Part I) Agriculture Economics Seventh Question Paper (Part II)

    March 24, 2023

    Drawing & Painting

    March 25, 2023

    Mathematics

    March 27, 2023

    Sanskrit, Agricultural Physics & Climatology Third Paper (Part-I), Agricultural Zoology Eighth Paper (Part II)

    March 28, 2023

    Chemistry, Pedagogy, Psychology,

    March 29, 2023

    Military Science, Computer Science

    March 31, 2023

    Economics

    April 1, 2023

    Biology, Hindustani Music (Vocal), Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments), Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments), Agricultural Engineering Fourth Paper (Part I), Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Ninth Paper (Part II)

    April 3, 2023

    English

    April 5, 2023

    History, Agricultural Mathematics and Primary Statistics Fifth Paper (Part I), Agricultural Chemistry Tenth Paper (Part II)

    April 6, 2023

    Home Science, Business Studies

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
