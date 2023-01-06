UPMSP Class 10, 12 Pre-Board Exams 2023 From January 16, Check UP Board Practical Exam Dates Here

UPMSP 10, 12 Dates 2023: As per the recent updates, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the UP pre-board exam dates 2023 for classes 10 and 12. As per the notice available, the UPMSP 10, 12 pre-board theory exams will be held between January 16 and 20.

Also, the UP Board practical exams 2023 will be conducted in two phases. Students can download the UPMSP time table 2023 pdf from the board’s official website - upmsp.edu.in. However, the complete schedule as well as UP Board 10, 12 date sheet 2023 is yet to be released.

UP Pre-Board Exam 2023 Notice

UP Board Practical Exams 2023

As per the updates, the board will conduct the UP board 12th practicals in two phases. The first phase of UPMSP 12th practical exams will be conducted between January 21 and 28, 2023 in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti. The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Class 12th practical exams 2023 will be held from January 29 to February 5 in Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

UP Board Date Sheet 2023

As per the media reports, the UPMSP class 10, 12 board exams 2023 will be conducted between March - April. However, it will be confirmed only after the release of UP Board date sheet 2023 for classes 10 and 12. When announced, students will be able to download the UPMSP time table 2023 pdf from the board's official website - upmsp.edu.in. The Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 datesheet will mention details of UP board exam dates 2023, subject names, exam timings and instructions for the students.

