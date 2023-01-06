UP Board Exam Dates 2023 (Soon): Know Where To Download UPMSP Class 10, 12 Date Sheet?

UP Board Date Sheet 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) will likely to soon release the UP Board 10th, 12th date sheet 2023 for annual examination. As per media reports, it is expected that UP Board class 10, 12 board exams 2023 will be conducted between March-April. However, it will be confirmed only after the release of UP Board date sheet 2023 for classes 10 and 12.

Once available, students will be able to download the UPMSP class 10, 12 time table from the official website - upmsp.edu.in. As per reports, the UPMSP practical exams are scheduled to be conducted from February 16 to 28, 2023. This year, as many as 58,78,448 students, including UP high school and Uttar Pradesh intermediate have registered for the exams.

Where To Download UPMSP Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023?

UPMSP UP Board time table 2023 for class 10 and 12 is not been officially released yet. Once released, students can download the UP Board class 10, 12 time table 2023 in online mode at - upmsp.edu.in. Also, a direct link of UP Board date sheet 2023 pdf will be provided here on this page too. They can go through the steps to know how to download UPMSP class 10, 12 date sheet -

1st Step - Go to the official website of UPMSP - upmsp.edu.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down to - Important Information and Downloads section.

3rd Step - Click on the link - UPMSP Class 10th and 12th time table 2023.

4th Step - UP Board time table 2023 pdf will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Save and download the UP Board 10th, 12th date sheet pdf.

As per the data released by the UPMSP, a total of 31,28,318 students have registered in high school including 31,19,372 regular and 8,946 private candidates. Whereas in UP class 12, 25,83,443 regular and 1,66,697 private students have registered.

UP Board Exam Dates 2023

The UP board time table 2023 for class 10 and 12 pdf will be released for all streams - Commerce, Arts, and Science. According to past trends, the UPMSP 10, and 12 exams 2023 are held in two shifts. It is expected that the UPMSP time table will have the following details - name of the board, examination name (High School/ Intermediate), exam year, dates of board exam, day of UP board exam, timings, name of the exam, and important instructions for the exam.

