UCEED, CEED 2023 Final Answer Key Today, Get Direct ink Here

UCEED, CEED 2023 Final Answer Key: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will be releasing the UCEED and CEED 2023 Final Answer Key today - January 30, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exams on January 22, 2023, can check the UCEED and CEED 2023 Final Answer Key on the official website. According to the schedule the UCEED and CEED 2023 Results will be announced on March 9, 2023.

IIT Bombay recently released the provisional answer key and provided students with the chance to raise objections against the answer key released. Candidates who appeared for the exams and had doubts about the answer key released were provided with the facility to raise objections along with necessary proof through the link provided online.

The UCEED and CEED 2023 Final Answer key will be available on the respective website - uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in. A direct link to check the UCEED and CEED 2023 Final Answer key will also be available here.

UCEED Final Answer Key 2023 (Link to be Available Soon)

CEED 2023 Final Answer Key (Link to be Available Soon)

UCEED, CEED 2023 Admission Schedule

Event News Release of Final Answer Key January 30, 2023 Announcement of cut-off marks for Part-A (UCEED) February 9, 2023 Declaration of results March 9, 2023

How to check UCEED and CEED 2023 Final Answer Key

The UCEED and CEED 2023 Final Answer Key will be made available online. To check the final answer key for the UCEED and CEED 2023 entrance exam students are required to visit the official website and log in through the link provided. Candidates can also follow the below-given steps to check the UCEED and CEED 2023 Final Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the UCEED/ CEED official website

Step 2: Click on the UCEED/ CEED 2023 Final Answer Key link

Step 3: Enter the Login ID and Password

Step 4: Download the UCEED/ CEED 2023 Final Answer Key for further reference

