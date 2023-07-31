UNICEF's Message on 3-Years of NEP 2020: Paving Path to a Brighter, Prosperous Future for Every Child in India

NEP 2020 Third Anniversary Updates: On July 29, 2020, the National Education Policy was implemented. The primary objective of the NEP 2020 is to revamp the education system and narrow the disparity between existing learning outcomes and the desired ones. India's substantial young population presents a tremendous opportunity to become its greatest asset.

On the 3rd anniversary of NEP 2020, Cynthia McCaffrey, UNICEF’s India Country Representative, shared that presently, 95% of children between the ages of 6 to 10 years are enrolled in schools, reflecting a significant increase in access to education. This achievement is truly praiseworthy and serves as a solid foundation to further improve and expand educational opportunities.

Message from UNICEF on 3 Years Of NEP 2020

Cynthia McCaffrey tweeted, “Education is one of the greatest gifts we can give to our children. As India and the Ministry of Education complete #3YearsofNEP, let us continue to build a brighter and more prosperous future #ForEveryChild.” Check tweet below:

Education is one of the greatest gifts we can give to our children.



As India and the Ministry of Education complete #3YearsofNEP, let us continue to build a brighter and more prosperous future #ForEveryChild.@UNICEFIndia @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/SICmhTi8op — Cynthia McCaffrey (@UNICEFIndiaRep) July 29, 2023

Shaping the Future of Education in India

On the momentous occasion of the third anniversary of the transformative National Education Policy 2020, Cynthia McCaffrey appreciated the government of India and the Ministry of Education for their commendable efforts. She states, “The progress we have made is truly inspiring. The national mission on foundational literacy and numeracy, better known as NIPUN Bharat, is light up young minds, transforming teachers and reshaping education. This journey has been a proud and inspiring one. With each step forward towards the vision of the National Education Policy, we are shaping the future of education in India towards making it equitable and inclusive for every child.”

Quality Education for Every Child In India

UNICEF also shared that their vision is both simple and impactful: to ensure quality education for every child, leaving no one behind in their learning journey. UNICEF takes immense pride in being a knowledge partner, collaborating closely with the Ministry of Education. Together, they can forge a brighter and more inclusive future, empowering each and every child with opportunities to thrive.

Education Goes Beyond Books and Exams

Education goes beyond mere books and exams; it involves nurturing curiosity, enhancing problem-solving abilities, and fostering emotional skills that empower young individuals to confront the challenges of the world. Cynthia McCaffrey, representing UNICEF, extends her heartfelt appreciation to all the committed educators, passionate parents, and supportive communities whose collective efforts have made this progress possible.

Also Read: 3 Years of NEP: From Vision To Reality