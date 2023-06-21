University of Hyderabad PhD Entrance Test 2023: University of Hyderabad (UoH) has released hall ticket for PhD exam today online. Candidates can download their admit card at acad.uohyd.ac.in. They have to use their registered email ID and password to download their University of Hyderabad PhD hall ticket 2023. The entrance exam at the University of Hyderabad is scheduled to be conducted on June 24 and 25, 2023.
Candidates who have qualified for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) are also eligible to apply for PhD programs. For them, the university will consider either the marks obtained in the entrance examination or the weightage score of the JRF, whichever is higher, during the selection process.
University of Hyderabad PhD Entrance Test 2023 Hall Ticket - Direct Link (Available Now)
University of Hyderabad UoH PhD Dates 2023
Candidates can check below the table to know the release date of admit card and other important dates:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
UoH PhD Entrance Exam Hall Ticket
|
June 20, 2023
|
University of Hyderabad PhD Entrance Test
|
June 24 and 25, 2023
How to download Hyderabad University PhD Entrance Test hall ticket 2023?
Those appearing for the entrance exam have to download their UOH PhD hall ticket. They can do so by visiting the official website. They can check the steps to know how to download Hyderabad University PhD entrance test admit card:
- Step 1: Go to the official websites: acad.uohyd.ac.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on Ph.D. Entrance Examinations 2023 - Login in the portal to download Hall Ticket
- Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen
- Step 4: Enter registered email id and passwords
- Step 5: Submit and download the UoH admit cards
University of Hyderabad PhD Entrance Test 2023 Centres
The PhD entrance test will be held across the country. Candidates can go through the list of cities where the exam will be held:
- Hyderabad
- Bhubaneswar
- New Delhi
- Guwahati
- Jaipur
- Kochi
- Kolkata
- Kozhikode
- Lucknow
- Patna
- Varanasi
- Vijayawada
UoH PG Admissions 2023
As per the updates, admission to PG programmes is done through CUET. Candidates who applied for the 5-year integrated PG programmes at Hyderabad University have to appear for CUET domain and language papers to be eligible for admission. For core papers, the UoH 2023 merit list will be prepared based on the scores of the candidates. They are also required to score a minimum of 50 marks in the qualifying papers to be considered for admissions to PG programmes.
Also Read: BHU to Offer Financial Assistance to MBBS Students from Economically Weaker Sections
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.