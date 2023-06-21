  1. Home
  2. News
  3. University of Hyderabad PhD entrance test hall ticket 2023 releases, exam to be held on June 24 and 25

University of Hyderabad PhD entrance test hall ticket 2023 releases, exam to be held on June 24 and 25

UoH PhD Admission 2023: University of Hyderabad will conduct the PhD entrance exam on June 24 and 25. Candidates can download their UoH PhD admit card online at acad.uohyd.ac.in by using their registered email ID and password. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 21, 2023 18:06 IST
UoH PhD Admission 2023 Entrance Test
UoH PhD Admission 2023 Entrance Test

University of Hyderabad PhD Entrance Test 2023: University of Hyderabad (UoH) has released hall ticket for PhD exam today online. Candidates can download their admit card at acad.uohyd.ac.in. They have to use their registered email ID and password to download their University of Hyderabad PhD hall ticket 2023. The entrance exam at the University of Hyderabad is scheduled to be conducted on June 24 and 25, 2023. 

Candidates who have qualified for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) are also eligible to apply for PhD programs. For them, the university will consider either the marks obtained in the entrance examination or the weightage score of the JRF, whichever is higher, during the selection process.

University of Hyderabad PhD Entrance Test 2023 Hall Ticket - Direct Link (Available Now) 

University of Hyderabad UoH PhD Dates 2023 

Candidates can check below the table to know the release date of admit card and other important dates: 

Events

Dates 

UoH PhD Entrance Exam Hall Ticket

June 20, 2023

University of Hyderabad PhD Entrance Test

June 24 and 25, 2023

How to download Hyderabad University PhD Entrance Test hall ticket 2023? 

Those appearing for the entrance exam have to download their UOH PhD hall ticket. They can do so by visiting the official website. They can check the steps to know how to download Hyderabad University PhD entrance test admit card: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official websites: acad.uohyd.ac.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on Ph.D. Entrance Examinations 2023 - Login in the portal to download Hall Ticket
  • Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: Enter registered email id and passwords
  • Step 5: Submit and download the UoH admit cards

University of Hyderabad PhD Entrance Test 2023 Centres 

The PhD entrance test will be held across the country. Candidates can go through the list of cities where the exam will be held: 

  • Hyderabad
  • Bhubaneswar
  • New Delhi
  • Guwahati
  • Jaipur
  • Kochi
  • Kolkata
  • Kozhikode
  • Lucknow
  • Patna
  • Varanasi
  • Vijayawada

UoH PG Admissions 2023 

As per the updates, admission to PG programmes is done through CUET. Candidates who applied for the 5-year integrated PG programmes at Hyderabad University have to appear for CUET domain and language papers to be eligible for admission. For core papers, the UoH 2023 merit list will be prepared based on the scores of the candidates. They are also required to score a minimum of 50 marks in the qualifying papers to be considered for admissions to PG programmes.

Also Read: BHU to Offer Financial Assistance to MBBS Students from Economically Weaker Sections

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023