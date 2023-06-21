University of Hyderabad PhD entrance test hall ticket 2023 releases, exam to be held on June 24 and 25

University of Hyderabad PhD Entrance Test 2023: University of Hyderabad (UoH) has released hall ticket for PhD exam today online. Candidates can download their admit card at acad.uohyd.ac.in. They have to use their registered email ID and password to download their University of Hyderabad PhD hall ticket 2023. The entrance exam at the University of Hyderabad is scheduled to be conducted on June 24 and 25, 2023.

Candidates who have qualified for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) are also eligible to apply for PhD programs. For them, the university will consider either the marks obtained in the entrance examination or the weightage score of the JRF, whichever is higher, during the selection process.

University of Hyderabad UoH PhD Dates 2023

Candidates can check below the table to know the release date of admit card and other important dates:

Events Dates UoH PhD Entrance Exam Hall Ticket June 20, 2023 University of Hyderabad PhD Entrance Test June 24 and 25, 2023

How to download Hyderabad University PhD Entrance Test hall ticket 2023?

Those appearing for the entrance exam have to download their UOH PhD hall ticket. They can do so by visiting the official website. They can check the steps to know how to download Hyderabad University PhD entrance test admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official websites: acad.uohyd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Ph.D. Entrance Examinations 2023 - Login in the portal to download Hall Ticket

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter registered email id and passwords

Step 5: Submit and download the UoH admit cards

University of Hyderabad PhD Entrance Test 2023 Centres

The PhD entrance test will be held across the country. Candidates can go through the list of cities where the exam will be held:

Hyderabad

Bhubaneswar

New Delhi

Guwahati

Jaipur

Kochi

Kolkata

Kozhikode

Lucknow

Patna

Varanasi

Vijayawada

UoH PG Admissions 2023

As per the updates, admission to PG programmes is done through CUET. Candidates who applied for the 5-year integrated PG programmes at Hyderabad University have to appear for CUET domain and language papers to be eligible for admission. For core papers, the UoH 2023 merit list will be prepared based on the scores of the candidates. They are also required to score a minimum of 50 marks in the qualifying papers to be considered for admissions to PG programmes.

