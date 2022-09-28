UP BEd JEE Counselling 2022 Registration for Phase 1 To Commence from 30 Sept, Apply at mjpru.ac.in

UP BEd JEE Counselling 2022: As per the latest updates, the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) will start the phase 1 registration for U.P. B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2022 from 30th September in online mode. Candidates can register for UP BEd JEE counselling at the official website of MJPRU - mjpru.ac.in.

As per the released schedule, UP BEd JEE Phase 1 counselling registration will end on 7th October 2022. The seat allotment for UP BEd JEE counselling 2022 will be done on 8th and 9th October 2022. The UP BEd counselling will be conducted in four phases for admission in Bachelor of Education (BEd) courses in participating colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

How To Register for UP BEd JEE Counselling 2022?

For admission to the Bachelor of Education (BEd) in UP, candidates have to register for UP BEd JEE counselling process. To do so, they need to visit the official website - mjpru.ac.in. To start the registration, candidates have to pay the registration and an advance college fee in online mode. After payment of fees, they need to upload the required documents like - scanned copies of class 10th, 12th marksheet, copy of fee receipts, UP BEd JEE application form, ID card, passport size photograph etc.

After uploading the documents, the candidates will have to select their preferred college and courses based on their choices and their UP BEd JEE entrance rank. The seats will be confirmed only after paying an acceptance fee via Demand Draft. They will have to pay an amount of Rs 5,650 through online payment methods.

UP BEd JEE Toppers List 2022

As per the details shared by MJPRU, this time, Ragini Yadav has secured the top honours by bagging the 1st Rank in UP BEd Toppers List 2022. Ragini has scored 359 marks to emerge as the topper of the UP BEd exam followed by Neetu Devi, who scored 358 marks while the 3rd Rank has gone to Abhay Kumar Gupta who has secured 349 marks.

