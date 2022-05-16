UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: UPMSP completes Evaluation Work, UP Board Results Expected Soon at upresults.nic.in

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date and Time: As per the recent updates, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP board class 10th and 12th result soon in online mode. As per local media reports, the evaluation work for UPMSP 10th 12th results 2022 has been completed. With this, we can expect that the result declaration process has also started, therefore, around 50 lakhs students will be able to check their UP 10th board result 2022 at upresults.nic.in.

As per reports, the UP 12th board result 2022 date is likely to be announced by this month itself. If the evaluation process has been completed, then one can expect that UP Board 10th 12th result will be declared by the last week of May or 29th May 2022 in online mode.

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 Tentative Dates

Events Dates (Tentative) UP Board 10th result Likely by 29th May 2022 UP Board 12th result Likely by 29th May 2022

Where To Check UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022?

With the confirmation of UPMSP result date for class 10th and 12th, students will have to check and download their result from the official website. Apart from that, they can also check their UP Board result on this page. The link to check the UP High School and Inter results 2022, students can go through these websites -

upmsp.edu.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

up10.jagranjosh

up12.jagranjosh

UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Expected Soon

It must be noted that, in case UP Board 10th 12th results 2022 is not released by the end of the month, then the same can be expected in the 1st week of June 2022. It is expected that, like in previous years, the results will be made available within a span of half hour, the UP 12th result may be released by 12:30 pm whereas the UP 10th result will be announced at 1:00 pm. Also, the date provided above is tentative and based on the previous year's analysis. The officials are yet to release the actual date for the announcement of UP class 10th and 12th result 2022. Once announced, the same will be provided here on this page.

What After the Announcement of UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022?

After the announcement of UP board result for classes 10th and 12th, the students will have to download their original certificates of the results which will be used for further admission procedures. Students qualifying in class 10th will be eligible to apply for the Class 11 Admissions in any stream - Science, Commerce and Humanities. Those passing UP class 12th will be eligible for admission in college.

