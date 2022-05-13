UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: UPMSP to declare High School, Inter Results by May-end at upresults.nic.in, Get Details Here

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: The wait for UP Board Result 2022 for High School and Intermediate Class students is about to get even more longer as UPMSP is yet to complete the evaluation work. Reports coming from UPMSP - Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Office have hinted that currently the board is trying to complete the checking of answer sheet so that UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 can be declared at the earliest. While the evaluation work is nearly completion for UPMSP Results, officials have hinted that it still may take about two to three additional weeks for the completion of the work.

Evaluation Work to be Completed by 20th May

As reported earlier, the UPMSP is in the final stages of completing the checking of answer sheets for UP Board 10th Result 2022 and UPMSP 12th Result 2022. As per tentative estimates, around 49 lakh students from across the state have appeared for the UP Board 10th, 12th Exam 2022 and in total around 3 crore answer sheets are to be checked for the compilation of UP Board Result 2022 data. Tentatively, officials are hoping that the evaluation work for UP Board Result 2022 will be competed by 17th or 20th May 2022. Once the checking of answer sheets is completed, the board will take about a week’s time to complete the processing of result data and make it available online to all the students. Looking at these activities, it seems that UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 may be announced only by end of May 2022.

When will UPMSP Declare UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022?

While there is no official update with regards to the UP Board Result 2022 Date announcement. However, tentatively, the UPMSP may declare the UP Board High School Result 2022 and UP Board Intermediate Result 2022 for Class 10 and 12 students, respectively. In all likelihood, students should expect UP Board Results to be out between 27th or 29th May 2022. If trends from previous years are to be followed, the UPMSP will declare UP Board 10th, 12th Results on the same day during afternoon hours. Tentatively, students should expect UP 12th Result releasing by 12:30 pm and UP 10th Result release at 1:00 PM.

