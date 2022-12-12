UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Date Sheet To Release Soon, Know How To Download Here

UP Board Exam Date 2023 (Soon): As per past trends and media updates Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) might conduct UP Board exam 2023 for classes 10, 12 between March to May. However, an official UP Board exam date sheet 2023 is still awaited. Once released, candidates will be able to download UP Board exam date 2023 pdf from the official website - upmsp.edu.in.

As of now, UPMSP has not announced the date to release the UP board date sheet but it is expected to be available soon. UPMSP class 10, 12 date sheet will have details about the subject-wise dates, exam timing and other important exam day guidelines. Over 55 lakh students have registered this year for board exams 2023 for classes 10th and 12th.

How To Download UPMSP Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023?

UPMSP UP Board exam date 2023 is not been officially announced yet. Once released, students can download the UP Board class 10, 12 time table 2023 in online mode. They can go through the steps to know how to download UPMSP Class 10, 12 date sheet pdf 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of UPMSP - upmsp.edu.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down to - Important Information and Downloads section.

3rd Step - Click on the link - UPMSP Class 10th and 12th time table 2023.

4th Step - UP Board time table 2023 pdf will be displayed on the screen.

5th Step - Save and download the UP Board 10th, 12th date sheet pdf.

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023

The UP board time table 2023 for class 10 and 12 pdf will be made available for all streams - Commerce, Arts, and Science. According to past trends, the UPMSP 10, and 12 exams 2023 are held in two shifts. It is expected that, UPMSP time table will have the following details - name of the board, examination name (High School/ Intermediate), exam year, dates of board exam, day of UP board exam, timings, name of the exam, and important instructions for the exam.

