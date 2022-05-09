UP Board Result 2022 Date: UP 10th 12th Board result kab tak aayega trends on Social Media, Get Details Here

UP Board Result 2022: With each passing day, the wait gets longer for nearly 49 lakh students awaiting their UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022. So far, UPMSP - the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has not shared an update with regards to UP Board Result 2022 Date. Typically, UP Board Result 2022 for High School i.e., Class 10 and Intermediate i.e., Class 12 students is announced by mid of May; but this time owing to the exams being conducted late; this seems to have been delayed. So far, no clear update has been shared about What is the UP Board Result 2022 Date?, but many experts have hinted that it might be delayed until 2nd Week of June 2022.

Students trend UP 10th 12th Board result kab tak aayega on social media

With no clear update about UP Class 10 and 12 Results, lakhs of students have been running from pillar to post, trying to get a credible update about the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022. So far, officials from UP Board / UPMSP have not shared even a tentative date for the declaration of UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results.

In the light of this, several students have taken to social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter, demanding UP Board Result 2022 date. Students have been trending UP 10th 12th Board result kab tak aayega on social media platform for a couple of day and have also tagged relevant authorities to highlight their concern.

Evaluation Work of 3 Crore Answer Sheets to End by 15th May

The complete silence from UP Board Officials over the UP Board Result 2022 date has left students completely in dark with regards to when to expect the High School and Intermediate Results. However, local media agencies have hinted that currently the evaluation work for over 3 crore answer sheets of students who have appeared for the exam is underway.

Tentative estimates hint that the checking of UP Board Exam Answer Sheets will continue until 15th May following which the board will need to collect, compile and process the result data of all the students. This work is expected to take around 10-20 days. This puts the tentative date for UP Board 10th, 12th Results in 1st Week, between 5th to 9th June 2022.

