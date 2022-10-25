UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration Close Today, Apply at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh will be closing the UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registrations today - October 25, 2022. Candidates who were not allotted seats in the Round 1 counselling can visit the official website until today to complete the counselling registration process.

It must be noted that the link for students to complete the registrations for NEET PG Counselling Round 2 will be available only until 2 PM today. The link for students to submit the application fee will be available until October 28, 2022. Only those candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2022 exams and have completed the registration process will be considered for Round 2 Counselling.

UP NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Counselling Registration link is available on the official website - upneet.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registrations.

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling - Click Here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Schedule - Click Here

UP NEET PG 2022 counselling Registrations

Candidates yet to apply for UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling can visit the official website or follow the steps available here to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the UP NEET 2022 Counselling website

Step 2: Click on the Registration link for PG programme provided on the side panel

Step 3: Select the Course and Enter the required details in the link given

Step 4: Submit the NEET PG 2022 Registration Fee

Step 5: Submit the Security Fee

Step 6: Enter the Choices in the NEET PG Choice Filling Link

Step 7: Save the details and click on the final submission

Candidates applying for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling must make sure that they check through all the details being entered in the registration and choice filling link. When entering the choices candidates must make sure to choose as per their order or preference.

Also Read: UP NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022 Begins at upneet.gov.in, Check Complete Schedule Here