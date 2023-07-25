UP NEET counselling registration 2023 starts, apply for round 1 at upneet.gov.in

  1. Home
UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: DMET, Uttar Pradesh has started the registration process for UP MBBS/BDS counselling from today: July 25, 2023. Those who have qualified in NEET UG can register online for UP medical admission online at upneet.gov.in. Get direct link here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 25, 2023 16:36 IST
UP NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh has commenced the registration for UP NEET UG counselling today on July 25, 2023. All the NEET qualified candidates can register in online mode at the official website: upneet.gov.in. The last date to register for UP MBBS counselling is July 28, 2023.

As per the official schedule, the UP NEET merit list will be released on July 29 and the online choice-filling window will remain open from July 31 to August 3. The DGME Uttar Pradesh will hold the UP NEET UG counselling process for 85% state's quota seats for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. 

This year as per media updates, admission will be provided for a total of 9,078 seats in the MBBS programme in Uttar Pradesh. In the BDS programme, there are 2,270 seats available, of which 2,200 are in private dental colleges and 70 are at the dental faculty at King George’s Medical University in Lucknow.

UP NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

UP NEET UG Counselling Dates 2023 

The official timetable states that online choice-filling is scheduled between July 31 and August 3 and that the merit list will be revealed on July 29. Candidates can check below the complete schedule of UP NEET UG counselling: 

Events

Dates

Release of application form

July 25, 2023

Last date for registration

July 28, 2023

Release of list of registered candidates

July 29, 2023

Choice filling

July 31 to August 3, 2023

Round one seat allotment result

August 3 / August 4, 2023

Downloading allotment letter

August 5 to 8, 2023

How to register for UP NEET UG Counselling 2023? 

Candidates can register for UP MBBS/BDS counselling online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to register for UP NEET UG counselling 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: dgme.up.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the UP NEET UG counselling link

Step 3: Enter the asked credentials to register for the UP NEET counselling and then press submit

Step 4: Complete the UP NEET UG counselling application form and pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit and take a print of it for future reference

UP NEET UG Counselling Fees 2023

The registration cost for candidates who wish to participate in the counselling round is Rs 2000, and it must be paid online through the official website. They have to pay Rs 30,000 as security for government state quota seats, Rs 2 lakh for private medical college seats, and Rs 1 lakh for private dentistry college seats. Applicants who have paid the fee and had their original papers verified online are entitled to fill out the choice form.

