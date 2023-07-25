UP NEET counselling registration 2023 starts, apply for round 1 at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh has commenced the registration for UP NEET UG counselling today on July 25, 2023. All the NEET qualified candidates can register in online mode at the official website: upneet.gov.in. The last date to register for UP MBBS counselling is July 28, 2023.

As per the official schedule, the UP NEET merit list will be released on July 29 and the online choice-filling window will remain open from July 31 to August 3. The DGME Uttar Pradesh will hold the UP NEET UG counselling process for 85% state's quota seats for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes.

This year as per media updates, admission will be provided for a total of 9,078 seats in the MBBS programme in Uttar Pradesh. In the BDS programme, there are 2,270 seats available, of which 2,200 are in private dental colleges and 70 are at the dental faculty at King George’s Medical University in Lucknow.

UP NEET UG Counselling Dates 2023

The official timetable states that online choice-filling is scheduled between July 31 and August 3 and that the merit list will be revealed on July 29. Candidates can check below the complete schedule of UP NEET UG counselling:

Events Dates Release of application form July 25, 2023 Last date for registration July 28, 2023 Release of list of registered candidates July 29, 2023 Choice filling July 31 to August 3, 2023 Round one seat allotment result August 3 / August 4, 2023 Downloading allotment letter August 5 to 8, 2023

How to register for UP NEET UG Counselling 2023?

Candidates can register for UP MBBS/BDS counselling online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to register for UP NEET UG counselling 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: dgme.up.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the UP NEET UG counselling link

Step 3: Enter the asked credentials to register for the UP NEET counselling and then press submit

Step 4: Complete the UP NEET UG counselling application form and pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit and take a print of it for future reference

UP NEET UG Counselling Fees 2023

The registration cost for candidates who wish to participate in the counselling round is Rs 2000, and it must be paid online through the official website. They have to pay Rs 30,000 as security for government state quota seats, Rs 2 lakh for private medical college seats, and Rs 1 lakh for private dentistry college seats. Applicants who have paid the fee and had their original papers verified online are entitled to fill out the choice form.

