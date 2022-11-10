UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results OUT, Get Direct Link Here

UP NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training has announced the UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Results on the official website. Those candidates who have applied for the allotment process for Undergraduate Medical programmes can visit the official website of NEET UG 2022 to check the counselling allotment result.

To check the UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Results candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the link given. Those candidates who have been allotted seats in the UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 procedure can visit the institution allotted and complete the admission process.

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Results are available on the official website - upneet.gov.in. A direct link for students to check the UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Results is also available below.

UP NEET UG 2022 Allotment Result - Click Here

How to check UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Allotment Results

The UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Allotment Results are available on the official portal for counselling. To download the NEET UG 2022 Round 1 allotment results students can login using the required credentials in the link given.

Step 1: Visit the UP NEET - Directorate of Medical Education and Training official website

Step 2: Click on the Round 1 Seat Allotment Result link

Step 3: Enter the Course, Roll Number, and NEET Application Number in the link given

Step 4: Download the UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 allotment result for further reference

Those who have been allotted seats of their choice can download the allotment letter from the candidate login and complete the further admission procedure. When completing the admissions, candidates are also required to carry along with their copies and originals of all the required documents.

Also Read: MHT CET 2022: 3 Year Law CAP Round 2 Registration Close Today, Apply at mahacet.org, Get Direct Link Here