UP NEET UG Counselling Merit List 2022 Tomorrow at upneet.gov.in, Registration Ends Today

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh will release the UP NEET UG 2022 merit list tomorrow on 29th October in online mode. Along with that, the officials will close the UP NEET UG registration window today on 28th October 2022. Candidates who are yet to apply, can fill up the UP NEET UG counselling 2022 form till 2 pm today.

They will have to visit the official website - upneet.gov.in to register for UP NEET UG counselling 2022. Also, candidates can pay the security deposit till 30th October 2022. Based on the registration done by the candidates, the officials will release the UP NEET UG merit list 2022 tomorrow.

UP NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

UP NEET UG Merit List 2022

As per the release schedule, DMET will announce the Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2022 counselling merit list tomorrow on 29th October 2022. With the release of merit list, all the selected candidates will have to complete the online choice-filling process between 1st to 4th November 2022. The UP NEET UG allotment result will be released from 4th to 5th November 2022. Candidates can download the allotment letter and report at the allotted institutes from 7th to 11th November 2022.

How To register for UP NEET UG Counselling 2022?

To register for UP NEET UG admission counselling 2022, all the eligible candidates have to visit the official website - upneet.gov.in. While filling UP NEET UG 2022 registration form, candidates will have to enter all the asked details. Further, they need to login and fill up the application form. They need to fill up the following details - personal, domicile, qualification, internship and other NEET UG exam details.

Once the UP NEET UG Counselling application form is complete and have been submitted, the officials will prepare merit list that will have the following - state ranks, category and counselling details. UP NEET UG 2022 counselling is held for MBBS, BDS admission for 85% state quota seats offered by 32 medical and 23 dental colleges.

Also Read: Karnataka UGNEET 2022 Counselling: Registrations Extended to Oct 29, Apply at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in