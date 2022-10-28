Karnataka UGNEET 2022 Counselling: Registrations Extended to Oct 29, Apply at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka UGNEET 2022 Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority has extended the last date for candidates to register for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022. Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2022 exams and wish to apply for the Karnataka State Quota seats can visit the official website until October 29, 2022, to complete the registration process.

The Registration link will be available until 4 PM on October 29, 2022. According to the official notification provided, this extension is the last chance for eligible candidates to apply for Karnataka UGNEET 2022 counselling procedure.

The Karnataka UGNEET 2022 Registration link is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. A direct link for students to complete the Karnataka UGNEET 2022 Registration process along with the official notification is also available here.

UGNEET 2022 Application - Click Here

Official notification - Click Here

Karnataka UGNEET 2022 Registration Process

Fresh Registrations

NEET UG 2022 Qualified candidates can start by visiting the official website and completing the registrations under the ‘Fresh Registration’ link given on the application link. After completing the registrations candidates will be provided with the login credentials which can be used to complete the application form.

Karnataka UGNEET 2022 Applications

Using the Registration Credentials, candidates can log in to complete the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Application form. When filling out the Karnataka UGNEET 2022 application form, candidates need to make sure that they enter all the relevant details in the link given. Candidates are also required to upload all necessary documents in the appropriate size when applying for NEET UG counselling 2022.

Choice Filling

After entering the required details in the application candidates can enter the choice of course and college in the choice-filling process. The choices are to be entered based on the order of preference of the candidate since the allotment will also be conducted based on the same.

Application Fee

The Karnataka UGNEET 2022 Application fee has to be submitted in online mode only. The fee payment gateway will be provided only after candidates have completed the application form.

