UP NEET UG Merit List 2023 releases tomorrow at upneet.gov.in, check seat allotment result date here

UP NEET Counselling 2023: Director General Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will release the UP NEET UG merit list tomorrow on August 19, 2023, in online mode. Candidates can check the merit list at the official website: upneet.gov.in. UP MBBS merit list is released only for those candidates whose application form has been accepted.

Along with that, the officials will close the deposition of registration and security money window too. Through the UP NEET counselling 2023, eligible candidates will be granted admission to around 6428 MBBS and 2251 BDS seats offered by medical and dental colleges of the state.

UP MBBS/BDS Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 2

Candidates can check below the table to know the merit list, seat allotment and other important dates:

Events Dates UP NEET UG merit list August 19, 2023 UP NEET UG choice filling August 21 to 24, 2023 UP NEET UG seat allotment result August 25/26, 2023 Downloading of allotment better August 28 to September 2, 2023

How to download UP NEET UG Merit List 2023 for round 2?

DGMET releases the merit list online at the official website. They can check below the steps to know how to download Uttar Pradesh NEET UG counselling merit list:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find round 2 merit list link for NEET UG

Step 3: Click on the merit list pdf

Step 4: UP NEET MBBS/BDS merit list will appear on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout of the page and save it for future references

What after the release of UP NEET UG round 2 merit list 2023?

With the release of merit list, all the selected candidates are required to complete the online choice-filling process between August 21 to 24, 2023. The UP NEET UG seat allotment result will be released on August 25/26, 2023. Candidates can download the allotment letter and report at the allotted institutes on August 28 to September 2, 2023.

