UP NEET UG round 2 counselling registration 2023 ends today, apply soon at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2023: Director General Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will end the registration process for round 2 UP NEET UG counselling today. Candidates can register for the counselling round 2 for admission to MBBS and BDS online at upneet.gov.in. UP NEET UG registration process includes filling up of form, online payment of the registration fee and paying the security amount.

Those candidates who have already registered against UP NEET 2023 round 1 counselling will not be required to re-register again, Only those candidates who have failed to register during round-1 can register afresh by paying a fee of Rs 2,000 as UP NEET UG 2023 counselling registration fee.

UP NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2023 Dates

After the UP NEET counselling second round registration gets over today, the merit list will be released. Check the table below to know the round 2 dates:

Events Dates Last date to register August 18, 2023 Last date of deposition of registration and security money August 19, 2023 Online document verification August 16 to 19, 2023 UP NEET UG merit list August 19, 2023 UP NEET UG choice filling August 21 to 24, 2023 UP NEET UG seat allotment result August 25/26, 2023 Downloading of allotment better August 28 to September 2, 2023

How to register for UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2?

On the official website: upneet.gov.in, candidates can apply for the second round of counselling for admission to UG medical programmes, including MBBS and BDS. They can go through the steps to know how to register for Uttar Pradesh NEET UG counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in or dgme.up.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UP NEET UG registration link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter NEET UG 2023 roll number and password

Step 5: Fill in the UP NEET application form and submit

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the NEET UG 2023 round 2 counselling form

UP NEET Counselling: Government Medical Colleges

Candidates can check the list of government medical colleges below:

Name of the college City King George’s Medical University Lucknow MLB Medical College Jhansi G.S.V.M Medical College Kanpur LLRM Medical College Meerut MLN Medical College Prayagraj BRD Medical College Gorakhpur S.N Medical College Agra Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences Itawa State Medical College Jalaun State Allopathic Medical College Ambedkar Nagar State Medical College Kannauj Government Institute of Medical Sciences Greater Noida

Also Read: NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result 2023 releasing today, download list at mcc.nic.in