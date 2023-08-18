UP NEET UG round 2 counselling registration 2023 ends today, apply soon at upneet.gov.in

  1. Home
UP NEET Counselling 2023: DGMET will close the registration window for round 2 Uttar Pradesh UP NEET UG counselling today. Candidates can register for UP UG medical admission counselling online at upneet.gov.in. Get direct link to apply here

Updated: Aug 18, 2023 12:05 IST
UP NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2023: Director General Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will end the registration process for round 2 UP NEET UG counselling today. Candidates can register for the counselling round 2 for admission to MBBS and BDS online at upneet.gov.in. UP NEET UG registration process includes filling up of form, online payment of the registration fee and paying the security amount.

Those candidates who have already registered against UP NEET 2023 round 1 counselling will not be required to re-register again, Only those candidates who have failed to register during round-1 can register afresh by paying a fee of Rs 2,000 as UP NEET UG 2023 counselling registration fee.

UP NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023 for Round 2 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

UP NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2023 Dates 

After the UP NEET counselling second round registration gets over today, the merit list will be released. Check the table below to know the round 2 dates: 

Events 

Dates 

Last date to register 

August 18, 2023

Last date of deposition of registration and security money

August 19, 2023

Online document verification

August 16 to 19, 2023

UP NEET UG merit list

August 19, 2023

UP NEET UG choice filling 

August 21 to 24, 2023

UP NEET UG seat allotment result 

August 25/26, 2023

Downloading of allotment better

August 28 to September 2, 2023

How to register for UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2? 

On the official website: upneet.gov.in, candidates can apply for the second round of counselling for admission to UG medical programmes, including MBBS and BDS. They can go through the steps to know how to register for Uttar Pradesh NEET UG counselling: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in or dgme.up.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UP NEET UG registration link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter NEET UG 2023 roll number and password

Step 5: Fill in the UP NEET application form and submit

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the NEET UG 2023 round 2 counselling form

UP NEET Counselling: Government Medical Colleges

Candidates can check the list of government medical colleges below: 

Name of the college

City

King George’s Medical University

Lucknow

MLB Medical College

Jhansi

G.S.V.M Medical College

Kanpur

LLRM Medical College

Meerut

MLN Medical College

Prayagraj

BRD Medical College

Gorakhpur

S.N Medical College

Agra

Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences

Itawa

State Medical College

Jalaun

State Allopathic Medical College

Ambedkar Nagar

State Medical College

Kannauj

Government Institute of Medical Sciences

Greater Noida

Also Read: NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result 2023 releasing today, download list at mcc.nic.in
