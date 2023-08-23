  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Uttarakhand govt and private schools in Chamoli to remain closed tomorrow due to heavy rainfall

Uttarakhand govt and private schools in Chamoli to remain closed tomorrow due to heavy rainfall

Uttarakhand Rainfall: Chamoli district has announced one-day holiday for all the government, non-government, private schools, and Anganwadi centres tomorrow, August 24 due to heavy rainfall. Check official notice here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 23, 2023 19:27 IST
Uttarakhand schools in Chamoli to remain closed tomorrow
Uttarakhand schools in Chamoli to remain closed tomorrow

Uttarakhand Schools Closing Updates: Due to heavy rainfall in Chamoli district, the Uttarakhand government has declared a one-day holiday for students in classes 1 to 12. All the government, non-government, and private schools, as well as Anganwadi centres, will remain closed tomorrow, August 24, 2023. According to the IMD,” Chamoli along with the other districts of Uttarakhand will receive heavy rains and lightning accompanied by thunder at some places and heavy to very heavy spells of rain.” 

The District Magistrate of Chamoli, Himanshu Khurana on receiving the heavy rainfall forecast given by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Meteorological Center Dehradun today at 2 pm, issued a notice to the chief education officer and the district program officer (Child Development) Chamoli to implement the order in all schools and Anganwadi centres.

Uttarakhand Schools To Remain Close Tomorrow, Check Official Tweet 

ANI has tweeted, “Uttarakhand | In view of the heavy rainfall forecast in Chamoli district, District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana has announced holiday in all government, non-government, private schools and Anganwadi centers in the district on 24th August.” Check tweet below: 

Notice of Uttarakhand schools closing updates 

The official notice states, “India Meteorological Department, Meteorological Center Dehradun as per the forecast released on 23.08.2023 at 2 pm, along with other districts of Uttarakhand state, Chamoli district will receive heavy rains and lightning accompanied by thunder at some places and heavy to very heavy spells of rain. Given the possibility of lightning and heavy to very heavy rain on 24.08.2023 a holiday is declared in all government, non-government, private schools operating in the district (Class 1 to 12) as well as in all the Anganwadi centres."

Delhi Schools Closed on Sept 8 due to G-20 Summit

The state government may restrict the movement of people in Delhi due to the G-20 summit on September 8, 2023. Also, the decision to declare September 8 as a public holiday is going on. The Department of Education has already asked the schools to announce holidays for both the students and employees.

Also Read: Delhi Schools Closed on September 8 due to G-20 Summit; Check Latest Updates Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023