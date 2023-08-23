Uttarakhand govt and private schools in Chamoli to remain closed tomorrow due to heavy rainfall

Uttarakhand Schools Closing Updates: Due to heavy rainfall in Chamoli district, the Uttarakhand government has declared a one-day holiday for students in classes 1 to 12. All the government, non-government, and private schools, as well as Anganwadi centres, will remain closed tomorrow, August 24, 2023. According to the IMD,” Chamoli along with the other districts of Uttarakhand will receive heavy rains and lightning accompanied by thunder at some places and heavy to very heavy spells of rain.”

The District Magistrate of Chamoli, Himanshu Khurana on receiving the heavy rainfall forecast given by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Meteorological Center Dehradun today at 2 pm, issued a notice to the chief education officer and the district program officer (Child Development) Chamoli to implement the order in all schools and Anganwadi centres.

ANI has tweeted, “Uttarakhand | In view of the heavy rainfall forecast in Chamoli district, District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana has announced holiday in all government, non-government, private schools and Anganwadi centers in the district on 24th August.” Check tweet below:

Uttarakhand | In view of the heavy rainfall forecast in Chamoli district, District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana has announced holiday in all government, non-government, private schools and Anganwadi centers in the district on 24th August. pic.twitter.com/bGVFJQ3334 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 23, 2023

The official notice states, “India Meteorological Department, Meteorological Center Dehradun as per the forecast released on 23.08.2023 at 2 pm, along with other districts of Uttarakhand state, Chamoli district will receive heavy rains and lightning accompanied by thunder at some places and heavy to very heavy spells of rain. Given the possibility of lightning and heavy to very heavy rain on 24.08.2023 a holiday is declared in all government, non-government, private schools operating in the district (Class 1 to 12) as well as in all the Anganwadi centres."

