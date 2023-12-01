Vijay Diwas: Indian Army to celebrate 52 years of India’s victory in 1971 war

Indian Army etched its name in the annals of military history with a spectacular victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. 93000 Pakistan Army personnel laid down their arms, making it the largest military surrender after WWII. The historic day is celebrated as Vijay Diwas.

The Indian Army will commemorate 52 years of India’s historic victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh. On Vijay Diwas, a special event will be organised by the Indian Army's Eastern Command, headquartered in Fort William, Kolkata. Indian Army’s 1971 war veterans, gallantry awardees, and their next of kin (NOK) along with delegates or the ‘Mukti Jodha’ from Bangladesh will be invited to this four-day ceremony.

This grand event is being organised to commemorate the glorious heritage of the Indian Army and its spectacular victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. The ceremonies during the event will be held under the leadership of Lt. Gen. R.P. Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command.

In addition to the recipients of Indian Army Gallantry awards like Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, and Vir Chakra, which are awarded for conspicuous acts of bravery in the face of the enemy, senior veterans, military top brass and several notable dignitaries have been invited for the event.

Among those invited as the NOK of the gallantry award winners include Mrs Santosh Kumud Kumar, W/o Late. Captain Kumud Kumar, VrC, and Mrs Veena Vashisht, W/o Late. Colonel Satish Kumar Vaishsht, VrC. Captain Kumud Kumar and Colonel SK Vashisht were both awarded Vir Chakra in Operation Cactus Lily in the 1971 war and belong to the illustrious 2nd battalion of the Rajput Regiment of the Indian Army.

A similarly distinguished delegation of ‘Mukti Jodhas’ from Bangladesh who participated in the 1971 war have also been invited to the event to meet the Indian delegation and celebrate the memory of the historic day of Bangladesh’s liberation from Pakistan by the Indian Armed Forces.

Among other ceremonies, the four-day celebration will include a ‘Military Tattoo’ where fighter aircraft and combat helicopters will enthrall the Indian war veterans, ‘Mukti Jodhas’ and the Kolkata public who will witness an ariel display of the might of the Indian Armed forces.