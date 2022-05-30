VITEEE 2022 Application Process To End Today, Register Soon at viteee.vit.ac.in

VITEEE 2022: As per the recent updates, the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will be closing the application window of the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) today on 30th March 2022. Interested candidates will be able to fill up the VITEEE application form in online mode at viteee.vit.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their VITEEE 2021 application form must register before the deadline. To apply for VITEEE 2022, candidates must have secured at least 55 per cent in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in class 12th.

VITEEE Application Form 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Apply for VITEEE 2022 in Online mode?

To fill out the application form for VITEEE in online mode, candidates will have to visit the official website - viteee.vit.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the registration tab and enter the details including - name, address and educational qualification. Also, upload the prescribed documents. Before final submission, candidates will have to pay the online application fee in online mode through debit/credit card or net banking.

VITEEE 2022 Application Correction Window

After the VIT engineering entrance exam registration closes, the authorities are expected to activate the application correction window. Candidates will be able to edit the details in the VITEEE application form during this period. However, only a few details can be edited during the correction facility. Also, the correction facility will be available for one time no extension will be provided. Therefore, candidates are advised to carefully edit the VIT 2022 application form.

About Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE)

As per the notification, the VITEEE 2022 will be conducted from 30th June to 6th July. The exam will be conducted in two groups - MPCEA and BPCEA. MPCEA group will include subjects like Maths (40 questions), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5) and Aptitude (10). While, BPCEA group are Biology (40), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5) and Aptitude (10).

VIT Vellore conducts the Vellore Institute of Technology engineering entrance examination for admissions to eligible candidates into the participating campuses. Candidates will be required to qualify for the entrance examination to get admission into their preferred course and campus.

