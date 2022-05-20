WB HS Result 2022 Expected Soon?: Know When will WBCHSE declare West Bengal Class 12 Results at wbresults.nic.in

WB HS Result 2022: As per the latest updates, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is expected to declare the WB class 12 result 2022 soon in online mode. It is expected that the board might declare the WB HS result in the last week of May or the first week of June 2022. Once released, students will be able to check their WB 12th result on the official website - wbresults.nic.in. They need to use their roll number and date of birth to check their WB HS result.

West Bengal Board conducted the WBCHSE Board exam 2022 from 2nd to 27th April 2022. The exams were held offline mode across the state. Now, the board is preparing to declare WB result 2022 for class 12 exams soon in online mode on the official website.

When will WBCHSE Declare WB HS 2022 Result?

Going as per media reports, a board official said "The evaluation process is almost done, and the students can expect their results by the last week of May. If delayed, the Class 12 result will be announced in the first week of June." The board is currently involved in the evaluation process. It is expected to be completed soon now and the n WB 12th result will be announced.

The board has been receiving the evaluation papers from the schools that allow the board to complete the post-evaluation process. However, as of now, the board officials have not confirmed any exact date for the announcement of the West Bengal HS result. An official announcement of the WB Class 12 result 2022 date will be made soon.

How To Check WB HS Result 2022?

Those students who appeared for class 12th examinations will be able to access the results by entering their roll number and date of birth. However, before that, they need to visit the official website -wbresults.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link West Bengal HS link and login. Now, enter roll number and date of birth. The format of DOB should be dd/mm/yyyy and submit the same. WB Class 12th result will appear on the screen.

Also Read: WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Date Announced?: WBBSE Class 10 Results Likely by Next Week at wbresults.nic.in