WBJEE 2023: Information Bulletin Published, Check at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has posted the information bulletin online on the website for the exam to be held on April 30, 2023. The registration process is likely to start in the last week of December. The bulletin has the entire details regarding the OMR-based entrance test.

Students who are interested in taking admission for the academic session 2023-24 to various undergraduate courses such as Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture can apply for the common entrance exam online. The online application is about to start at the end of December 2022.

WBJEEB 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Those candidates who fulfill the basic eligibility criteria mentioned by WBJEEB are only applicable for the exam. As per the latest update on the official website, the following are the conditions to appear in the WBJEE exam.

Candidates must be citizens of India or OCI (Overseas Citizens of India). OCI candidates are eligible for unreserved seats in all India quota.

Have passed or appeared for the 12th exam in the (10+2) system only.

A candidate should have been born on or before Dec 31, 2006. The lower age limit is 17 years as on Dec 31, 2023. There is no upper age limit

For admission to the degree-level marine engineering courses, the upper age limit is 25 years as on Dec 31, 2023.

Candidates who are appearing for the WBJEE exam 2023 should start their preparation in order to crack the exam. Before students begin the WBJEE 2023 preparation it is important to be aware of the exam pattern issued by the WBJEEB. It will help the candidates to crack the exam in 2023.

The question paper will include multiple choice questions (MCQ). There will be three categories of questions in each subject. Candidates will be awarded 1 mark for the correct answer and -¼ will be deducted for a wrong attempt in category 1, whereas 2 marks will be awarded in categories 2 & 3. Half marks will be deducted for a wrong attempt in category 2 and there is no negative marking for category 3.

Also Read: IIT Hyderabad Placements 2022: Highest Package Rs. 63.7 lakhs, More than 500 job offers