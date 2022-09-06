WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2022 For Round 1 To Be Declared Tomorrow, Check at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2022: As per the recent updates, West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will announce the WBJEE seat allotment result 2022 for round 1 tomorrow on 7th September. Only those candidates who have completed the counselling registration can check the WBJEE seat allotment result 2022 for round 1 in online mode.

WBJEE seat allotment result 2022 will be available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. To check the round 1 seat allotment result, candidates will have to use their roll number and password. Candidates will have to download their WBJEE seat allotment 2022 letter from the official website and report to the allotted college/institute.

WBJEE Counselling 2022 Date

Events Dates 1st round of seat allotment result 7th September 2022 Acceptance of seat, payment of provisional admission fee and reporting to the allotted institute for document verification process 7th to 12th September 2022 2nd round of seat allotment result 15th September 2022 Acceptance of seat, payment of provisional admission fee under second round and reporting to the allotted institute for document verification process 15th to 19th September 2022

How To Download WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2022?

The allotment of seats of West Bengal JEE will be done based on merit, selected preference and availability of seats. Once released, candidates will have to check and download their WBJEE 2022 seat allotment result in online mode. They can go through the steps for detailed information -

1st Step - Go to the official website of WBJEEB - wbjeeb.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the - WBJEE Seat allotment result link.

3rd Step - A login window will appear, enter the Roll number, password, and security pin.

4th Step - Click on - Sign In.

5th Step - WBJEE seat allotment result 2022 for round 1 will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Now, download the provisional allotment result.

What After Downloading WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2022?

After downloading the seat allotment letter of WBJEE, candidates will have three options. They can accept and freeze their allotted seat, accept their seat and choose for upgradation or do nothing. If accepted, they will have to report to the allotted institute for the document verification process, and payment of the provisional admission fee to confirm/accept the seat.

The candidates are advised to provide all the relevant and original documents, however, in case of any discrepancy the authorities have all the rights to cancel any candidature. Candidates who will not be allotted seats in the first round of WBJEE seat allotment will be eligible to participate in the other two rounds. Candidates can check the following table to know the eligibility conditions for WBJEE round 2 counselling.