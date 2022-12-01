    XAT 2023: Application Dates Extended, Apply at xatonline.in

    XAT 2023 application dates have been extended. Candidates who are yet to complete the applications can visit the official website or follow the given steps to register for the entrance exam. 

    Updated: Dec 1, 2022 17:29 IST
    XAT 2023 Registration and Application Process

    XAT 2023: Xavier School of Management has extended the application dates for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 exams. Candidates who are yet to complete the XAT 2023 applications can now submit the registration and application process until December 11, 2022. 

    As per the XAT 2023 schedule released, the application window will close on December 1, 2022. Candidates who complete the registration and application process will be able to download the admit card by December 20, 2022. The XAT 2023 exams are scheduled to be held on January 8, 2023. Students applying are advised to read through all the details and instructions before submitting the applications.

    XAT 2023 Registration and Application window is available on the official website - xatonline.in. Candidates can also click on the XAT 2023 registration link provided below to complete the registration and application process.

    The XAT 2023 Registration and application process is conducted completely online. To apply for the entrance exams candidates are required to complete the registrations through the link available on the official website. Students can follow the steps given below to complete the XAT 2023 Registrations.

    Step 1: Visit the XAT 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the XAT 2023 Registration link

    Step 3: Enter the required details in the XAT 2023 registrations

    Step 4: Upload all relevant documents and submit the XAT 2023 application fee

    Step 5: Download a copy of the applications and click on the final submission

    XAT 2023 exams are conducted for admissions to the management programmes offered at the institution. The XAT scores are also considered by other institutions for admissions to management courses.

