NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Today, Download Allotment Order at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Allotment: The Medical Counselling Committee will announce the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result today, October 11, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the third round of seat allotment can check the allotment result through the link available on the official website. Candidates allotted seats can also download their third round allotment letter through the link available on the website.
Candidates allotted seats in the NEET UG Counselling 2025, round 3 of allotment, must report to the allotted colleges with all required documents from October 13 to 21, 2025. Candidates reporting to medical colleges for admissions must also have all necessary documents with them for admissions.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment result will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the allotment letter.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Allotment - Click Here (Available Soon)
Steps to Download NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025
The NEET UG Counselling round 3 seat allotment result 2025 will be announced on the website soon. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment letter
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG counselling
Step 2: Click on the round 3 seat allotment result link
Step 3: Check through the allotment PDF
Step 4: Download for further reference
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Allotment Letter
The link to download the allotment letter for the third round of counselling will be available in the candidate login link. Students must login using their NEET UG roll number and password to download the individual allotment letter. The allotment letter is a mandatory document to be submitted along with the originals of other documents during the admission process.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Allotment: Documents Required
When reporting to the colleges for admissions, candidates must have the following documents as originals and photocopies
NEET UG Rank Card
NEET UG admit card
NEET UG Allotment letter
Birth Certificate
Class 10/ 12 marksheets
Category certificates
Caste certificates
Passport-sized photographs
Valid ID proof
