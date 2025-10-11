NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Today, Download Allotment Order at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Allotment: The Medical Counselling Committee will announce the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result today, October 11, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the third round of seat allotment can check the allotment result through the link available on the official website. Candidates allotted seats can also download their third round allotment letter through the link available on the website.

Candidates allotted seats in the NEET UG Counselling 2025, round 3 of allotment, must report to the allotted colleges with all required documents from October 13 to 21, 2025. Candidates reporting to medical colleges for admissions must also have all necessary documents with them for admissions.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment result will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the allotment letter.